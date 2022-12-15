"We haven't closed any doors," Bills GM Brandon Beane says of the idea of signing OBJ.

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make noise regarding their pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr., team owner Jerry Jones saying this week, "Stand by!''

But Buffalo GM Brandon Beane would apparently like the football world to know that maybe Bills Mafia should "stand by'' as well.

"We haven't closed any doors," Beane said. "We had a good visit with him.''

The full context of Beane's remarks? They are largely about the signing of Cole Beasley, and how that does not necessarily preclude Buffalo from also continuing the OBJ chase.

Said Beane: "Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn't mean we would rule anything out. Again, we're just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though."

Ahh. There is the tamp-down.

There continues to be a great deal of speculation and maybe even errant information. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the 30-year-old free agent is expected to wait until next March, when his knee is fully rehabbed, to sign.

And yet ... Jerry Jones is saying "sooner rather than later'' and "stay tuned''?

OBJ himself has talked of participating for his new team in the playoffs ... and of course, both Buffalo and Dallas are playoff-bound. So the issue now is about "urgency'': Will a suitor show "urgency'' to sign Beckham ... even without an "urgency'' to play him?

