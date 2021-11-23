Bills could be getting Marquez Stevenson back soon

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bills Start Clock on Marquez Stevenson's Return

    The explosive rookie returner is on the verge of coming back from foot injury that has delayed the start of his pro career.
    Author:

    Isaiah McKenzie may need to start looking over his shoulder.

    The Bills' talented returner could be challenged soon by the return of rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who has been on the injured reserve list all season but has been designated for return.

    Coach Sean McDermott announced on Tuesday that the team has started the clock on Stevenson's return, which means they have 21 days to bring him back or have him revert to the season-ending IR list.

    McDermottt also said "nothing is off the table" when it comes to Stevenson, who could be activated as early as this week — in time for their Thanksgiving night road clash with the New Orleans Saints.

    A sixth-round pick out of Houston, Stevenson impressed in the preseason, returning a punt 79 yards for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. His placement on the IR list at the end of camp could be considered dubious after general manager Brandon Beane said Stevenson's injury actually occurred before that touchdown.

    Read More

    Stashing promising rookies on IR without valid serious injuries technically is a violation of NFL rules. But it's commonplace around the league as many teams with numbers problems attempt to keep developmental players from being poached off their practice squads.

    How serious the foot injury is/was that has sidelined Stevenson for the entire season is unclear. All that matters is that he now could be a clear and present danger to the long-term viability of McKenzie, who fumbled away a kickoff return, setting the Indianapolis Colts up for a quick touchdown on their way to a 41-15 victory on Sunday.

    A five-year veteran who is due to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, McKenzie would command much a much higher salary with a new contract than the relatively modest $3.6 million Stevenson is due to receive over the four-year length of his rookie contract.

    Before Sunday, however, McKenzie hadn't fumbled in the regular season or postseason since 2018.

    So lots for the Bills to chew on as they make their way through the rest of this season and beyond.

    Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

    Bills rookie WR Marquez Stevenson.
    News

    Bills could be getting Marquez Stevenson back soon

    59 minutes ago
    Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
    News

    Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier refuses to blame Sunday's debacle on choice of personnel package.

    3 hours ago
    Missed tackle
    News

    Bills get poor report card following embarrassing loss to Colts

    Nov 22, 2021
    Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.
    News

    Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts run wild over Buffalo Bills

    Nov 21, 2021
    Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs from Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium.
    Game Day

    Buffalo Bills believe short week will help them cope with crushing loss to Colts

    Nov 21, 2021
    McDermott-leadership
    News

    Focus will be on line play when Buffalo Bills host Indianapolis Colts

    Nov 20, 2021
    The Bills have signed tackle Bobby Hart (right).
    News

    Bills sign Bobby Hart to bolster shorthanded offensive line

    Nov 19, 2021
    Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.
    News

    Dawson Knox isn't sweating Bills' injuries heading into clash with Indianapolis Colts

    Nov 18, 2021