Bills could be getting Marquez Stevenson back soon

The explosive rookie returner is on the verge of coming back from foot injury that has delayed the start of his pro career.

Isaiah McKenzie may need to start looking over his shoulder.

The Bills' talented returner could be challenged soon by the return of rookie wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who has been on the injured reserve list all season but has been designated for return.

Coach Sean McDermott announced on Tuesday that the team has started the clock on Stevenson's return, which means they have 21 days to bring him back or have him revert to the season-ending IR list.

McDermottt also said "nothing is off the table" when it comes to Stevenson, who could be activated as early as this week — in time for their Thanksgiving night road clash with the New Orleans Saints.

A sixth-round pick out of Houston, Stevenson impressed in the preseason, returning a punt 79 yards for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. His placement on the IR list at the end of camp could be considered dubious after general manager Brandon Beane said Stevenson's injury actually occurred before that touchdown.

Stashing promising rookies on IR without valid serious injuries technically is a violation of NFL rules. But it's commonplace around the league as many teams with numbers problems attempt to keep developmental players from being poached off their practice squads.

How serious the foot injury is/was that has sidelined Stevenson for the entire season is unclear. All that matters is that he now could be a clear and present danger to the long-term viability of McKenzie, who fumbled away a kickoff return, setting the Indianapolis Colts up for a quick touchdown on their way to a 41-15 victory on Sunday.

A five-year veteran who is due to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, McKenzie would command much a much higher salary with a new contract than the relatively modest $3.6 million Stevenson is due to receive over the four-year length of his rookie contract.

Before Sunday, however, McKenzie hadn't fumbled in the regular season or postseason since 2018.

So lots for the Bills to chew on as they make their way through the rest of this season and beyond.

