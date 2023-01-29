Bills AFC Championship Watch: Chiefs 'Still Don't Know' if Travis Kelce Will Play vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be in real danger of being without star tight end Travis Kelce for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As the Buffalo Bills watch from home, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday at Arrowhead.

But the Chiefs now appear to be in serious danger of being without star tight end Travis Kelce, who injured his back in practice on Friday.

Per Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Chiefs are "holding their breath" to see if Kelce can overcome his ailment in pregame warmups and suit up against the Bengals.

"The very last play of practice on Friday, he went up for a pass, his back locked up," Glazer said. "They still don't know if he can go. They're naming him a game-time decision. They're holding their breath with Travis Kelce, a guy who really never misses any action."

The Chiefs were already facing an injury scare with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who injured his ankle in the AFC Divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he has no injury designation for Sunday.

Since his rookie season where he played just one game, Kelce has only missed three possible games in his career. During the regular season, he finished eighth in receiving yards (1,338) and second in receiving touchdowns (12).

The Bengals and Chiefs kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

