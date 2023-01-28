'Zero Pro Bowls!': Ex Bills RB LeSean McCoy Fires Back at Bengals' Eli Apple

Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy isn't holding anything back when it comes to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM Radio, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy sported a gray long sleeve featuring the logo of his longtime former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, as they get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

But even though they're already eliminated from the postseason, it was his other longtime former team, the Buffalo Bills, that seemed to be on his mind as "Shady" didn't beat around the bush to throw shade at Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after the the seven-year defensive back took some questionable shots at Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Cincy beat the Bills 27-10 in the AFC Divisional on Sunday.

"He got no All-Pros, he's got zero Pro Bowls," McCoy said of Apple. "He can barely pick his own number."

Apple clearly mocked the recovering Hamlin on social media by using the "heart hands" emoji that Hamlin has flashed as a sign of hope since suffering from on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 against Apple's Bengals. Despite backlash from the Bills and many others, Apple's tweets remain up.

But McCoy came to the defense of the Bills - who he played four seasons for while making three Pro Bowls - and dug into Apple with no sense of holding back.

"Eli Apple was the 10th pick in the first round and year seven he been on four teams?" McCoy said. " ... This how bad you gotta be. You the 10th pick in the first round, and the second year they get rid of you?"

Apple was drafted 10th overall by the New York Giants in 2016, but has played for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and now the Bengals since then. Drafted to be a defensive cornerstone, Apple has failed to meet expectations while getting fortunate to join the Bengals at the right time.

While McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is best known for his six years in Philly, he's never been shy about displaying the love toward Bills Mafia as well.

And with his latest comments directed at Buffalo's current public enemy No. 1, that love still rings true.

