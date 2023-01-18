Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: Injury-Free vs. Bengals?

Despite some offensive inconsistencies, the Buffalo Bills found a way to continue their aggressive attack in a 34-31 Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

However, they did this all without arguably their third-best receiver, as Isaiah McKenzie sat out with a hamstring injury that he appeared to pick up in the Week 18 win over the New England Patriots.

But McKenzie is now set to make his return for Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, as the Bills listed him as a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through.

Buffalo signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad on Tuesday, a move that seemed to signal an area of need due to McKenzie's injury.



But McKenzie being a full participant in Wednesday's injury report is a telling sign of his availability for Sunday. In his absence against the Dolphins, rookie receiver Khalil Shakir stepped up with one of his best games of the season, as he tied his career-high in catches (three) while adding 51 receiving yards.

During the regular season, McKenzie posted 42 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns while adding nine carries for 55 yards and another score.

The Bills and Bengals will kickoff from Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

