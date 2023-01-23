Bills Guard Roger Saffold Says Buffalo 'Ran Out of Gas' in NFL Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills’ season came to an end with Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and some are looking for answers.

The Buffalo Bills 2022 season ended with a thud on Sunday afternoon. A 27-10 home loss to the AFC-rival Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round is not how the players and coaches anticipated ending their playoff run.

But those players and coaches will now clean out their lockers and offices in some cases, with the whole offseason to wonder what went wrong.

Guard Rodger Saffold has his own theory on what happened, and spoke to reporters immediately following the loss:

“Guys were exhausted during the week and our coaches did the best they could try to modify the week . . . but there was just uncharacteristic things that were kind of happening . . . I have to kind of put that into effect and not as an excuse just this team has been fighting for so long and fighting through all of this adversity you almost run out of gas at some point,” Saffold said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Network.

Especially since the Monday Night Football matchup, Saffold said, players "haven't been able to take a breath since the Damar situation" referencing the Week 17 game in which. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and had to be resuscitated.

That game, along with weather situations and a local shooting certainly could wear on players and that certainly can affect the play and focus on the field.

And now there's the aforementioned offseason. The players and coaches have time to reflect, reboot, and reorganize their thoughts while preparing for next year.

