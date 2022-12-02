Jay-Z Celebrates With Bills (But Not With Josh Allen?) In Win at Patriots: Live Game Log

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots met at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Thursday night. ... and by a 24-10 score, the Bills get the job done, recording their first AFC East win of the season - which is odd! - to vault to 9-3 on the year.

Josh Allen became the first player in NFL history with three seasons of 25 passing TDs and five rushing TDs, and just when you'd think entertainment legend Jay-Z would like to congratulate him ...

Allen, per reporter Bradley Gelber, said he met Jay-Z but that the celeb "was actually calling for Gabe Davis.''

“I walked over to him,'' Allen said. "I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was.''

Anyway ... How did it all unfold? Follow along below!

It will be the first time the two teams have met since last year's 47-17 wild card route of New England by Buffalo.

The Bills hope to add another win to that memory to help erase a different one. The rivalry was once dominated by the Patriots, but the Bills have won three of the last four regular-season meetings.

Buffalo is currently in second place in the AFC East, the only division in the AFC where all four teams are above .500. But the Bills haven't seen only success in the division, as it has yet to beat Miami and New York. Both of those losses were on the road.

"Division games, you got to win them," Allen said. "We know our record this year in them. It's not easy going on the road and playing in division games. We got to understand that and be ready for it again, a hostile environment."

Missing from the lineup for Buffalo will be star linebacker Von Miller who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Miller currently leads the team with eight sacks and will miss four games after being placed on the IR.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 7, Bills 3

The Patriots will start the game with the ball from their own 20.

New England gains nine yards and goes three-and-out. The Palardy punt goes 38 yards to the BUF 33.

Allen starts the Buffalo drive with an incomplete pass to Singletary in the right flat. On the next play, he finds Diggs for 19 yards to the NE 48 deep on the right side.

A loss of one yard on a Singletary run and an incomplete pass to Davis results in a 3rd and 11, and Allen finds Hines for 21 yards to the NE 28 for a first down to extend the drive.

Allen hits Diggs for 10 yards to the NE 18. PENALTY on BUF-S.Diggs, Offensive Pass Interference, 10 yards, enforced at NE 28.

With a 1st and 20, Singletary runs for five yards, then Allen is sacked for no gain on 2nd and 15.

On 3rd and 15 PENALTY on BUF-S.Brown, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at NE 33.

Allen hit Cook for eight yards on 3rd and 20 to the NE 30.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Bass is good from 48 yards for a 3-0 Bills lead with 8:02 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 37 yards in nine plays and took 4:55 off the clock.

New England takes over from its own 25 after the touchback.

Jones hits Henry for nine yards on first down, then Stevenson runs for two more for a first down at the NE 36. Jones finds Agholor at the NE 47 for 11 yards.

On 1st and 10 from the NE 47, Jones scrambles left for six yards. PENALTY on NE-T.Brown, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 47.

With a 1st and 20, Jones passes short right to Stevenson who runs for seven yards to the NE 44 but fumbles, recovered by Agholor at the BUF 48.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones passes short left to Ma. Jones for 48 yards and a touchdown. The Folk extra point is good for a 7-3 Patriots lead with 4:46 left in the quarter. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in five plays and took 3:16 off the clock.

Buffalo takes over from its own 18.

Cook runs off right guard for two yards to the BUF 20, then Allen finds Cook through the air for 14 more to the BUF 34, first down.

Allen throws incomplete to Knox then Cook runs for a gain of one to bring up a 3rd and 9 from the BUF 35.

Allen can't connect with Davis, deep on the right side. PENALTY on NE-Ja.Jones, Defensive Pass Interference, 22 yards, enforced at BUF 35.

On the next play, Cook runs up the middle for 28 yards to the NE 15.

Cook runs for another two and first down, then Allen runs up the middle on a designed quarterback run to the eight for a 1st and Goal.

Hines gets taken down behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of three yards to end the first quarter.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 17, Patriots 7

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen hits Diggs in the back left corner of the end zone for the touchdown. The Bass extra point is good for a 10-7 Buffalo lead with 14:56 left in the second quarter. The scoring drive goes 82 yards in nine plays and took 4:50 off the clock.

Jones returns the kick to the NE 18. PENALTY on NE-D.Mitchell, Offensive Holding, 9 yards, enforced at NE 18.

Harris runs up the middle for a loss of one yard to the NE eight-yard line.

On 2nd and 11, Jones passes incomplete short middle. Penalty on NE-C.Strange, Offensive Holding, declined. PENALTY on NE-M.Jones, Intentional Grounding, 7 yards, enforced at NE 8.

Before the punt, PENALTY on NE, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at NE 17.

The punt goes 44 yards to the BUF 44.

Allen throws incomplete to Davis deep right on first down, then Singletary runs for 11 to the NE 45. On 3rd and 3, Allen hits McKenzie for eight yards to the NE 30 for another first down.

Allen hits McKenzie again for two yards then Cook runs off left guard for another seven for a 3rd and 1.

Singletary runs up the middle for two yards for a first down at the NE 19.

Cook runs off left tackle for six yards to the NE 13, then on 3rd and 3, Allen hits McKenzie again for four yards and a first down at the NE eight yard line.

On 1st and Goal from the eight, Hines runs for no gain, then Davis can't catch the pass from Allen in the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: With a 3rd and Goal, Allen scrambles to the right side and he hits Gabe Davis in the end zone for a touchdown. Penalty on NE-Ja.Jones, Defensive Holding, declined. The extra point is good for a 17-7 Buffalo lead with 5:27 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 56 yards in 14 plays and took 7:56 off the clock.

New England takes over from its own 25 after the touchback.

The Bills have run 31 plays to New England's 14 plays to this point.

The Patriots go three-and-out and punt to the BUF 29.

Josh Allen passes incomplete, almost intercepted to Davis. Allen then runs up the middle for two yards to the BUF 31.

On 3rd and 8, Allen throws a bomb into triple coverage to Diggs incomplete.

Buffalo punts for the first time against the Patriots since 2021 Week 13, third quarter.

The Martin punt goes 54 yards to the NE 15.

On the first play of the series, Jones passes incomplete to Stevenson on the right side. Jones then hits Ma. Jones for three yards to the NE 18.

On 3rd and 7, Jones throws incomplete to Meyers forcing another punting situation.

Palardy's punt goes 39 yards to the BUF 44, where the Bills will take over.

Allen hits Cook across the middle for eight yards.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

Allen hits Diggs on the left side for eight yards and a first down, then throws incomplete.

Allen hit Diggs for 41 yards and a TOUCHDOWN but the score is nullified - PENALTY on BUF-T.Sweeney, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at NE 41.

FUMBLE RECOVERY PATRIOTS: On 3rd and 10, Allen is sacked for five yards and fumbles, recovered by Judon at the NE 42.

Stevenson runs off left guard for 14 yards to the BUF 44 with 1:11 left in the half.

Jones passes to Meyers for nine yards out of bounds. Stevenson is stopped for no gain with 34 ticks left and the Patriots use their second timeout.

Jones runs up the middle for two yards on 3rd and 1 for a first down, then New England calls its final timeout with 32 seconds left in the half.

Jones throws incomplete to Parker on the left side, the hits Henry for four yards to the BUF 29 with 22 seconds left.

On 3rd and 6, Jones throws the ball out of bounds while he's under pressure scrambling.

MISSED FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS / TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Folk misses from 48 as the kick hits the crossbar and it bounces back into the field of play with 10 seconds left.

Allen throws incomplete to Davis, then kneels to run out the half.

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER: Bills 17, Patriots 7

Buffalo begins the second half with the ball at its own 25 after the kick.

Singletary runs for four yards then Allen hits McKenzie for 13 more. Allen finds McKenzie again for 17 yards to the NE 41 before an incomplete pass to Singletary in the left flat.

Cook runs left tackle for seven yards. PENALTY on BUF-G.Davis, Illegal Blindside Block, 15 yards, enforced at NE 34.

The Bills drive ends at the NE 42 with a 42-yard Martin punt into the end zone.

Jones hits Agholor at the NE 26 for six yards, PENALTY on BUF-D.Jones, Defensive Holding, 5 yards, enforced at NE 39, then Stevenson runs for seven more.

On 1st and 10, Stevenson runs up the middle to the BUF 45 for 11 yards.

Jones passed intended for Henry INTERCEPTED by J.Poyer at BUF 36. Poyer ran OB at BUF 36 for no gain. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling, and the play was REVERSED. Jones passed incomplete short left to Henry.

On 3rd and 14, Jones hits Meyers for five at the BUF 44 to bring up a punting situation. The Palardy punt goes 38 yards to the BUF six.

Singletary runs for six, Allen passes for seven to Davis, then Allen hits Cook for three more. On 2nd and 7, Cook runs left side for three yards.

Facing a 3rd and 4, Allen hits Diggs deep right for 19 yards to the BUF 44. Penalty on NE-Jo.Jones, Defensive Holding, declined.

On 2nd and 9, Allen finds Diggs short on the right side and Diggs breaks a tackle and gains 19 yards to the NE 36.

Cook ran up the middle for four yards to the NE 24 with 3:04 left in the third quarter. BUF-D.Quessenberry was injured during the play. BUF-D.Knox was injured during the play.

On 3rd and 4, Allen finds Diggs again for nine yards to the NE nine yard line.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Bills 24, Patriots 10

Allen scrambles left and ran out of bounds at the one yard line. BUF-I.McKenzie was injured during the play.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Singletary carries for one yard into the end zone for the touchdown. The Bass extra point is good for a 24-7 Bills lead with 14:31 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 94 yards in 15 plays and took 8:55 off the clock.

The Bills kickoff goes two yards deep into the end zone, returned by Marcus Jones 30 yards to the NE 28.

Jones passes short right to Bourne for 15 yards to the NE 43.

On first down Jones passes incomplete, then Stevenson catches a screen pass but loses five yards. On 3rd and 15, Jones finds Meyers for eight yards, short of the first down at the NE 46.

The Palardy punt goes 42 yards to the BUF 12.

Singletary runs for six, then three, then Allen finds Diggs for 10 more. On 1st and 10 from the BUF 31, Singletary runs for nine more.

The Bills drive stalls at the BUF 38, and the Martin punt goes 40 yards to the NE 22.

Jones hits Thornton for 19 yards on first down, then Stevenson catches a three-yard pass. On 3rd and 7, Stevenson catches another pass for seven yards and a first down at the BUF 49 with 5:57 left in the game.

On 2nd and 6 from the BUF 28, Jones passes incomplete to the left side, and Buffalo calls its first timeout with 4:34 left.

On 3rd and 6, Jones scrambles up the middle for six yards and is marked short of the first down.

With a 4th and 1, Jones finds Thornton for 12 yards to the BUF 11. Jones then passes incomplete to Stevenson. PENALTY on NE-C.McDermott, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at BUF 11.

Jones then threw incomplete into the endzone on 1st and 20. Parker dropped the pass in double coverage.

Jones then found Smith for five yards to the BUF 16 with 3:14 left in the game.

On 3rd and 15, Jones throws into the end zone incomplete to Meyers. PENALTY on BUF-D.Hamlin, Disqualification, 8 yards, enforced at BUF 16.

On 1st and Goal from the eight yard line, Jones passes incomplete to Henry.

Jones is then sacked for a loss of 13 yards. On 3rd and Goal, Jones passes incomplete into the end zone. BUF-J.Phillips was injured during the play.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk is good from 39 yards for a 24-10 Bills lead. The scoring drive goes 57 yards in 17 plays and took 5:45 off the clock.

The Patriots attempt an onside kick, recovered by Davis for Buffalo who runs out of bounds at the NE 45.

Allen kneels down to begin clocking the ball with 1:45 left in the game.

END OF GAME

