Josh Allen for Mayor: Can Buffalo Bills Mafia Cast Votes?

One could argue that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen holds a bit of dominion over New England, having won four of his past five showdowns against the region's NFL team, including a 47-17 demolition in last postseason's opening round.

Political oversight, however, will have to wait.

With Election Day looming, the town of Westbrook, Maine has thrown a flag on an apparent grassroots campaign to put Allen in office. While incumbent Michael Foley is unopposed, don't expect Allen to exchange slant routes for city hall any time soon.

Westbrook's official Facebook page noted that lawn signs endorsing Allen have caused confusion amongst residents. A post from the start of the weekend noted that any legitimate votes for Allen ... even in the write-in spot ... will literally become fantasy points.

"A few folks have stopped by City Hall to let us know that there's something wrong with their ballots," the post explains. "They've seen lawn signs around town for this Josh Allen fella [sic], but he's not listed as a candidate.

Please note that Josh Allen is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is not actually a candidate in the City of Westbrook. Votes cast for Josh Allen will be counted as blanks."

The post generates a mostly humorous response from followers, one of whom insists Allen throw his hat ... or helmet? ... into the 2024 presidential race instead. Another believes that the "blanks" might end up having a legitimate shot on Nov. 8 while another declares in all capital letters that a majority of Westbrook employees remain loyal to the aforementioned New England Patriots.

Allen undoubtedly maintains a high approval rating amongst Bills fans, having served as the face of Western New York's NFL resurgence. A bye week was the only thing that stopped Allen's reign as the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week, earning it on consecutive occasions after wins over Pittsburgh and Kansas City. Supporters of the Bills (6-1), recent victors over Green Bay in Week 8's Sunday night contest, would perhaps love for the NFL to stop the count and call it an official race, as their team currently holds the top seed on the AFC playoff bracket.

Buffalo returns to action on Sunday afternoon when they face the New York Jets in an AFC East divisional showdown (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

