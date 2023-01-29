Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship: Live Game Updates

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line in this rematch of last season's AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.

The NFL season comes closer to its end, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals battling it out in the AFC Championship for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City got here after a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cincinnati handled its business against the Buffalo Bills in a 27-10 blowout.

These two teams have an extensive history in recent years, with the Bengals one of the few teams to have the Chiefs number.

There are several intriguing storylines entering this game, and perhaps none bigger than the health of the Kansas City Chiefs. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce battling injuries, it could limit the explosiveness of the Chiefs offense.

On the other sideline, the Bengals are led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who is undefeated against Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career. This will be their second playoff matchup, with the Bengals outlasting the Chiefs 27-24 in an overtime thriller.

All three matchups between Burrow's Bengals and Mahomes' Chiefs have been decided by three points, which should make for another entertaining AFC Championship.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Chiefs and Bengals face off in the AFC Championship.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

