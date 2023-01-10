Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Requested for Interview by His Former Team

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has made a name for himself while orchestrating one of the league's best offenses.

The Carolina Panthers are requesting to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the role of head coach, per reports Monday evening from NFL Network.

Dorsey, a former quarterback in the league who played seven combined seasons for two teams after being a seventh-round draft pick out of Miami in 2003, just so happened to get his NFL coaching start with the Panthers in 2013 as a quarterbacks coach. He stayed in that role until 2017 before arriving to Buffalo to fill the same role.



Dorsey was also a pro scout for Carolina in 2011 and 2012. Clearly, there's a undeniable familiarity between Dorsey and the Panthers organization.

However, the Panthers players have made it clear who they want to be their head coach for next season.

“You guys keep asking the question. We want (Steve) Wilks," Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said.

Wilks took over for the 1-4 Panthers in Week 6 after coach Matt Rhule was fired. And after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey soon after, Carolina quickly looked like one of the worst teams in the league.

But Wilks solidified his application to be the franchise's next head coach, as he nearly led the Panthers to the postseason in a weak NFC South division before finishing with a 7-10 record.

Regardless of who the Panthers go with, Dorsey has made a name for himself while leading one of the league's best offenses in Buffalo.

He and the Bills will look to continue an emotional season on Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins for an AFC Wild Card matchup.

