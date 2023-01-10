Bills Beware? Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Has Message for Buffalo

Is Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill dishing out a subtle warning to the Buffalo Bills?

Amid a wave of emotions that has now turned into fiery motivation, it seems as if nothing can stop the Buffalo Bills as they head into Sunday's AFC Wild Card meeting with the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

But with star receiver Tyreek Hill on the Miami sideline, anything is in the realm of possibility for the upset-hungry Dolphins, who enter the postseason as the lowest seed in the AFC.

Hill is now set to face the Bills in the playoffs for the third straight season after two postseason wins with the Chiefs over Buffalo at Arrowhead in 2021 and 2022.

And as the tide turns to Orchard Park, Hill has a message for everyone involved.

"Guys better warm up those hamstrings," Hill said.

Is this Hill's warning to a Bills secondary that will have to keep up with his blazing speed? Maybe. But Hill isn't admitting that as of now.

"Cause it's gonna be cold," Hill clarified. "What you thought I was gonna say?"

Regardless of Hill's intentions, the Bills of all teams should take note of this advice. After all, it was Hill who essentially ended Buffalo's hope of a win over the Chiefs in regulation during last season's thrilling AFC Divisional matchup.

His 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown gave Kansas City the lead in the final minute of regulation. The Bills snagged the lead back before the game eventually went to overtime, but Buffalo would've advanced to the AFC Championship if not for Hill's late-game heroics.

He finished that game with 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. But in the pair of meetings with Buffalo this season, he's combined for 11 receptions for 102 yards and a score, as the Bills have prevented him from taking over.

Still, the Bills will certainly need to have their hamstrings stretched if they want to avoid a repeat of history.

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

