Josh Allen, Devin Singletary Help Bills Capitalize, Conquer First Half vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are looking to return to the win column as they host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) at Highmark Stadium in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

Despite a surprising 20-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week 9, the Bills still sit atop the AFC, holding the tiebreaker due to their victory over the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 16.

Although an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament threatened to derail his participation in this game, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen got the start under center. Thus far, he has competed 14 of 18 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown.

However, the Vikings are keeping things interesting with the Bills on their home field, as Buffalo holds a 24-10 lead at the break.

Here is a look at the first-half highlights from Orchard Park, NY.

First Quarter Highlights:

The Vikings channeled their inner-Cobra Kai on Sunday, by striking first and showing no mercy for Allen’s injury. Cousins led Minnesota on a six-play, 74-yard drive, highlighted by a 46-yard connection with receiver Justin Jefferson on a deep right route on 3rd and 11 form their own 25-yard line. Now in Bills’ territory, Cousins capped the drive with a 22-yard touchdown strike to Jefferson, giving the Vikes an early 7-0 lead.

However, Josh Allen and Bills came to fight, and immediately answered Minnesota’s scoring drive with one of their own. Following a 43-yard kick return from Duke Johnson, the Bills began their first scoring drive in Vikings territory. Though Allen was clearly less than 100 percent, his first savvy helped guide Buffalo 47 yards on just four plays. Running back Devin Singletary finished the series with a five-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7.

After having the chance to capitalize on a would-be Cousins fumble on Minnesota’s first play of the drive, the Bills’ defense forced a three-and-out. Allen and the Bills traveled 70 yards on 10 plays. Buffalo’s starting quarterback let little doubt about this toughness and ability to play through pain, completing passes to receivers Gabe Davis (19 yards), Isaiah McKenzie (eight yards) and Stefon Diggs (16 yards), to advance his team. Allen even chipped in a 12-yard scramble of his own, placing the Bills deep into the Vikings red zone. Singletary put the Bills on top 14-7 by earning his second touchdown of the afternoon with the one-yard advance.

With time winding down in the first quarter, Minnesota handed the ball back to the Bills, when Cousins attempted to find wideout K.J. Osborn deep over the middle. The pass was picked off by Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford, who returned the interception 35 yards to the Vikings 27 yard line.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Buffalo capitalized on Benford’s interception by once again lighting the scoreboard on a seven-play, 12-yard drive. Allen nearly completed his first touchdown pass of the day on a short right route to Diggs. The pass was broken-up by Vikings linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Jordan Hicks. Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass connected on a 34-yard field goal, extending Buffalo’s lead to 10 points.

Thought Minnesota cut Buffalo’s lead to seven with a 27-yard Greg Joseph field goal, their best chance to put a dent in the Bills’ first-half efforts came when Singletary fumbled the ball at the Vikings’ 27-yard line. Minnesota cornerback Akayleb Evans knocked the ball loose, to be recovered by fellow corner Camryn Bynum. However, after a five-yard completion to receiver Adam Thielen, Cousins and the Vikes could not earn a completion, turning the ball back over to the Bills on downs.

With less than two minuted remaining in the quarter, Allen would not be denied a first-half touchdown pass. He led Buffalo 71 yards on just five plays in 1:22 seconds. Allen capped the drive with a, 11-yard scoring strike to Davis at the front left corner of the end zone, giving Buffalo a 24-10 lead at the half.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.