Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 13 matchup.

The Bills (8-3) and Patriots (6-5) are set to square off on Thursday night, Dec. 1. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium

While many ill or injured Bills have fortunately been removed from Wednesday’s report, they will still be without the services of two key players.

Here is the full report, along with its potential implications for Thursday night.

DNP - Did Not Participate

LP - Limited Participation

FP - Full Participation

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3)

The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

OUT

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP)

LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP)

What it means for the Bills:

Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.

Dawkins will miss only his second game since being drafted by Buffalo in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. Therefore, swing tackle David Quessenberry should get the starting nod in his stead. The Patriots had difficulty in exploiting the absence of Minnesota Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw last week, logging only one sack on quarterback Kirk Cousins just once. With Josh Allen being more elusive, the Bills may get some assistance in helping to keep New England’s pass rush at bay in Week 13.

Lastly, the illness which has been sweeping through the Bills’ locker room appears to be dissipating a exactly the right time. Despite causing several players to miss practice throughout the week, only reserve tight end Quintin Morris was listed as questionable. It should be noted that Morris was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)

OUT

RB Damien Harris - Thigh (DNP)

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews - Thigh (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf (LP)

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle (LP)

DB Jabrill Peppers - Illness (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Groin (LP)

What it means for the Patriots:

With Harris the task of moving the ball on the ground will not be easy for New England. Feature back Rhamondre Stevenson will likely be forces into double duty, putting a heavy workload on the second-year rusher.

New England only has rookie running backs Pierre Strong, Jr. and Kevin Harris on their active roster, in addition to Stevenson. Veteran J.J. Taylor, who was released and re-signed to New England’s practice squad last week, could be an option as a game day elevation.

Despite a strong showing against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night, the Patriots offensive line may once again be makeshift as they head into Thursday night’s matchup. Starting tackle Isaiah Wynn is out with a foot injury, while center David Andrews (thigh) and swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf) are listed as questionable. As a result, Buffalo should be aggressive in their pursuit of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday night.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.