Bills' front four earns middling placement in NFL defensive line rankings
The Buffalo Bills had what could perhaps best be described as underappreciated pass-rushing production in the 2023 NFL season—the team finished fourth in total sacks (54.0) and fifth in team sack percentage (8.22%), this production sparked by breakout seasons from defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau. Offseason addition Leonard Floyd also helped to the tune of 10.5 sacks, with these players largely making up for the significant drop in play from Hall of Fame shoo-in Von Miller, who contributed zero sacks and just 17 pressures throughout the campaign.
The team also didn’t fare too poorly against the run, allowing an average of 112.2 rushing yards per game (15th in the league). It was a generally productive season from the defense (finishing ninth in total defense) and, by extension the defensive line, with Oliver, Rousseau, and A.J. Epenesa, in particular, constructing strong seasons they hope to build on moving forward.
Pro Football Focus isn’t too over the moon about Buffalo’s defensive line, but the outlet doesn’t despise the unit, either. In a recent article ranking every defensive line in the NFL entering the 2024 campaign, writer Sam Monson slotted the Bills in at a middling No. 16, particularly praising Rousseau while also finding flaws in Oliver’s game.
“Buffalo’s defensive line is a group stronger on name recognition than on consistently impactful play,” Monson wrote. “Von Miller looked like a shadow of himself in 2024 and may simply have stayed too long at the fair. Ed Oliver had the best season of his NFL career, but it earned him only a 67.8 PFF overall grade because of his 55.4 run-defense grade. Greg Rousseau has emerged as a very good player, and re-signing DaQuan Jones was a big move, given the play he displayed before getting hurt last season.”
Monson’s analysis is generally fair, even if the placement on the list may be a tad (though not egregiously) low. Though Buffalo seems confident in Miller’s ability to bounce back in the upcoming campaign, he was objectively a non-factor in the 2023 season, only registering three total tackles. Oliver did have his best season as a professional, recording 9.5 sacks and an incredibly impressive 72 total pressures, but he had a missed tackle percentage of 21.6%, per PFF, something that contributed to the low run defense grade attributed to him by the outlet. He was perhaps hampered by the absence of Jones next to him throughout the campaign, as the veteran defensive tackle has been one of the team’s better run defenders throughout his tenure.
Rousseau was perhaps the Bills’ standout defensive lineman last season, again excelling as a run defender while tallying five sacks and a career-high 62 total pressures. He’ll look to build on his strong season as he enters what could be his final campaign before inking a new contract.
Buffalo made a few tweaks to its defensive line in the offseason, allowing its sack leader in Floyd to depart in free agency before signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson and defensive end Casey Toohill as free agents. The team also selected stout interior defender DeWayne Carter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft; the team’s line is generally younger now than it was a season ago, but it still figures to be productive, especially if Miller can rebound. Don’t be surprised if the Bills appear a few rungs higher on next year’s rendition of this list.
