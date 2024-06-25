Bills day-three draft pick earns spot on offseason '2024 All-Rookie Team'
Pads have yet to come on, but it looks as though the Buffalo Bills may have uncovered a hidden gem.
The team selected Kentucky running back Ray Davis in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, adding a compact power runner to its backfield to serve as a short-yardage and goalline complement to third-year back James Cook. The day-three pick didn’t receive a ton of praise in the pre-draft process due primarily to his age—he’ll turn 25 midway through the 2024 season—but Buffalo didn’t select the 5-foot-8 prospect as a trait-sy developmental piece. It selected him to serve as its immediate power back, a role that Davis—who ran for 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns in Lexington last season—is capable of thriving in.
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter believes that Davis can make an “instant impact” in his new role, naming the running back to his “2024 All-Rookie Team.” He’s one of two running backs to appear on the team, making the cut alongside Arizona Cardinals rusher Trey Benson.
“Davis could be the thunder to James Cook's lightning in the Bills offense, giving Buffalo a more powerful one-two punch than it had with Cook and Latavius Murray in 2023,” Reuter wrote. “The rookie will thrive in the red zone, taking some of the pressure off quarterback Josh Allen, who ran for 15 scores last season (Cook had just two rushing touchdowns). Defenses filling the box against Davis on early downs could be surprised by his ability as a receiver out of the backfield.”
It’s Davis’ clear—and potentially prominent—role that makes his upside all the more intriguing. Cook showed flashes of being an every-down featured back in his breakout sophomore season, but given his lanky build (5-foot-11, 190 pounds), asking him to go up the middle in short-yardage situations isn’t the most encouraging request. The team often relies on 6-foot-5 quarterback Josh Allen in these situations, but given his importance to the offense, asking someone else to take these potentially high-risk snaps may be in Buffalo’s best interest.
Davis will likely check in late in series and near the goalline, a promising possibility in an offense that figures to be in the red zone often.
Related: How Bills DE Von Miller plans to overcome doubters: 'It's making me angry'
As Reuter notes, Davis’ ability as a pass-catcher also shouldn’t be overlooked. He caught 33 passes for 323 yards and seven touchdowns for the Wildcats last season; joining a Joe Brady offensive scheme that historically features its running back in prominent pass-catching roles, Davis could be oft-used in this area.
Davis brings a unique skill set to Buffalo’s backfield, something that, as of now, makes his prospective role within the offense quite secure. Fans will have their first opportunity to watch the rookie when training camp commences at Rochester’s St. John Fisher University next month.
—Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI—