Bills vs. Steelers: A Trade of WR Chase Claypool to Buffalo?

The Buffalo Bills this season have been led on offense by quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, as the duo's chemistry makes them one of the best quarterback-receiver pairs in the NFL.

But that doesn't mean Buffalo couldn't use some help ...

Through four games Allen has thrown for 1,227 yards and 10 touchdowns, connecting with Diggs for 406 yards and four touchdowns on 31 receptions. Outside of Diggs the Bills have no shortage of receiving threats, however, as the receiver room has been hit hard with injuries.

Gabe Davis is nursing an ankle problem, Jamison Crowder just suffered a broken ankle and Isaiah McKenzie has spent time in the concussion protocol. Rookie Khalil Shakir is likely to take on a larger role in the coming weeks, but the Bills maybe could look to trade for receiver help to bolster their ranks.

One potential trade target?



Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool.

While the Bills have been linked to free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and trade ideas have been floated for New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, Nate Geary of WGR 550 proposed looking into Claypool as a cheaper alternative.

Claypool only has 11 catches for 79 yards this season, but the third-year receiver could thrive in an Allen-led offense. In his first two seasons he recorded 1,733 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 121 receptions.

He would likely be cheaper than trading for Barkley and unlike Beckham, Claypool would be ready to play right away and provide an instant boost to the Bills offense.

Of course, this is all purely hypothetical, and the Bills could very well be content to wait for the health of their current receivers to improve. If they did trade for Claypool, though, it would make the Bills offense even more scary ...

And just as important, more healthy.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.