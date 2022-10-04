Saquon Barkley Trade to Buffalo Bills? What's Shannon Sharpe Giants Reason for Idea?

It is no secret that NFL teams will always seek out ways to get better and improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl, whether via offseason signings or trade.

The Buffalo Bills, who entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, are a team that on paper doesn't have many flaws. They are led by MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen and superstar receiver Stefon Diggs on offense, boasting one of the top offenses in the NFL.

However, despite an elite quarterback-receiver duo, there is still room for improvement for the Bills on offense, namely in the running game. This leads NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe to suggest the Bills explore a trade for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

This is not a new idea. Right, Boomer Esiason?

Right, Mike Tannenbaum?

Of course, it wouldn't hurt the Bills to kick the tires on a trade for Barkley. After all, he is one of the best running backs in the league.

Barkley appears to be back to his pre-injury self this season, recording 463 rushing yards and two touchdowns through four games this season. He's also recorded 15 receptions on 17 targets for 107 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, the Bills themselves have rushed for 462 yards as a team, with Josh Allen accounting for 183 of them.

Now, just because the Bills might explore a trade for the superstar running back, doesn't mean a trade would happen. The price would undoubtedly be very high and the Giants also have to be willing to part with Barkley (though Boomer is suggesting that New York should dump him before he leaves on his own.)

We wonder why New York, sitting at 3-1, want to give up on the season.

We also wonder whether Buffalo doesn't think its invested enough in the position, with Devin Singletary at the top of the depth chart and rookie James Cook in waiting.

If they did trade for Barkley though, the Bills offense would be that much more lethal, giving Allen another weapon to work with as he forges his path towards a potential MVP and Super Bowl trophy. ... all of which makes it a more "fun'' thought, we say, than a realistic one.

