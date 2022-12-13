The Buffalo Bills aren't blowing out teams like they used to. Does that affect their placement in this week's power rankings?

The Buffalo Bills are now members of the double-digit win club after their 20-12 victory over the New York Jets over the weekend.

However, the Bills haven't been as dominant in the second half of the year. In their first five wins of the season, the Bills outscored their opponents by 97 points. But in the last five wins, Buffalo has only outscored opponents by 43 points.

Despite not playing their best brand of football in recent weeks, Buffalo still moved from fourth to third in Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

"Like a cyclist or runner training at high altitude, it feels like the Bills will be better prepared (albeit a little more exhausted) for the playoffs after making each and every one of their games one of the latter rounds of Balboa-Creed," SI writes, with a "Rocky'' movie reference.

The turning point for the Bills this season was the two-game losing streak against the Jets and Minnesota Vikings. Since then, the Bills aren't stomping on teams. However, since the losing streak, the Bills are undefeated.

And when it comes down to games in December and January (February too), it doesn't matter what the scoreboard looks like, so long as Buffalo has more points than its opponent.

The Bills hope to maintain a high ranking next week after their game on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

