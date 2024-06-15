WATCH: Bills rookies indulge in a Buffalo delicacy for the first time
The first chicken wing is part of any new Buffalo inhabitant’s indoctrination into the city, generally occurring sometime between their first Labatt Blue and first Lake effect snowstorm. The cultural acclimation of the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 NFL Draft class is well underway, with the team recently uploading a video of its rookies indulging in local chicken wings for the first time.
The humorous clip sees many of the team’s first-year players trying their first chicken wing in Buffalo, with several of them being…hesitant about the presence of blue cheese on their plates. You can watch the full video below:
The video is generally humorous, with linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio’s wing-eating technique and offensive tackle Travis Clayton’s ringing endorsement of the dish potentially being the funniest parts.
The chicken wing—incorrectly referred to as the ‘Buffalo wing’ outside of Western New York—is a regional delicacy, a not-necessarily-nutritious-but-oh-so-delicious dish that was invented in the city in the mid-20th century. The origin story told in the city centers around Teressa Bellissimo, the then-owner of the local ‘Anchor Bar’ who allegedly deep-fried generally discarded chicken parts for some hungry bar patrons in the mid-1960s. The customers—and the Anchor Bar’s cash register—were satiated, with the appetizer since becoming a national phenomenon that proudly wears its Buffalo roots on its sleeve (or, wing).
Related: Buffalo Pro Soccer: How Bills-centered town can learn to love the 'other' football
Blue cheese is the chicken wing condiment of choice in Western New York, a realization many Buffalo rookies make for the first time in this video. Ranch is the primary wing dipping sauce in other parts of the country and world, but this is considered blasphemous in Buffalo. Those who dip wings in ranch dressing may as well walk around with a scarlet letter on their chest.
With the team’s entire rookie class now signed, these are just the first of many chicken wings these players will likely enjoy throughout their respective stints in Buffalo.