Bills officially sign WR Keon Coleman to rookie contract
Keon Coleman is officially a Buffalo Bill.
The rookie wide receiver put pen to paper on his rookie contract on Wednesday afternoon. The team announced the signing of Coleman, whom they selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, on their social media accounts shortly after the conclusion of Wednesday’s minicamp practice.
With the I’s dotted and T’s crossed on Coleman’s contract, Buffalo now has its entire 2024 draft class signed to standard rookie deals.
Coleman’s signing is merely a technicality, as there were never any indications that a holdout was imminent (not that rookie holdouts are a frequent occurrence in the contemporary NFL). It’s not uncommon for rookies—particularly those selected with premium draft picks—to wait for players selected in roughly the same part of the draft to ink their deals before signing themselves. Regardless, it’s reassuring to see the receiver put pen to paper.
The 21-year-old figures to play a prominent role in the Bills’ revamped receiving corps immediately, currently projecting as the X wide receiver in a unit that lost Gabriel Davis and perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs in the offseason. The trait-sy 6-foot-3 pass-catcher hauled in 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Florida State Seminoles last season, suggesting that he’s capable of logging significant snaps and responsibility immediately.
Perhaps Coleman will use his signing bonus to expand his wardrobe with additional Macy’s jackets (only if there’s a sale, of course).