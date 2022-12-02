Bills Ex QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: Fun With Josh Allen In Win At Patriots

Those Buffalo Bills that partook in last January's 47-17 postseason dismantling of the New England Patriots insist they've left the past in the past. Try convincing the team's long-suffering, if not loyal, supporters to let it go.

Bills fans won't soon forget that famous shellacking, seen by many as an official turning point in the long-standing rivalry after the Patriots took control of it over the last two decades (winning 25 of 30 get-togethers between 2000 through 2019).

One of the most endearing images of the victory came from a Bills quarterback not naked Josh Allen: former franchise man Ryan Fitzpatrick, a frequent victim of New England's victories, partook in shirtless revelry in the Highmark Stadium stands, ditching any upper garments despite a game-time temperature of seven degrees Fahrenheit, making it one of the coldest games in NFL history.

Fitzpatrick will be on hand to take in the first meeting since that icy Wild Card round on Thursday when the AFC East rivals do battle in Foxboro in a crucial divisional showdown. Almost immediately after he announced his retirement from the NFL last offseason, Fitzpatrick was chosen to join the team in Amazon Prime Video's newly-gained "Thursday Night Football" package, which has broadcasting duties of the anticipated rematch.

Despite his new professional settings, some theorized that Fitzpatrick would attempt to recreate the famous shirtless pose as temperatures inched toward freezing at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

But as part of the fun of what would become a 24-10 Bills victory, Fitz' tribute to his Buffalo history was topped by Josh Allen's tribute to him ...

In pregame warmups, Allen wore an autographed "Fitzpatrick'' Bills jersey, proudly putting the ol' No. 14 on display.

And more of the same afterwards.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

