WATCH: Buffalo Sabres Pay Tribute to Bills DB Damar Hamlin

The NHL's Buffalo Sabres paid an emotional yet triumphant tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday night. It was a show of support that manifested both on and off the ice, one that involved the number of their recovering Western New York brother.

Hamlin is recovering in Cincinnati after he collapsed on the field following a tackle during Monday’s game against the hosting Bengals, a game that has its future in flux after the 24-year-old was administered CPR on the field and removed in an ambulance. Tributes from the football world and beyond have risen in the wake of the tragic incident and the Sabres - who share the same ownership group with the Bills - did theirs in both conventional and unexpected ways.

Upon arriving at Capital One Arena for Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals, the Sabres wore shirts bearing the mantra "Love For 3," referencing the number that Hamlin wears on his Bills jersey. The Sabres, like many other professional teams, have also changed the avatar on their social media platforms to an image of Hamlin's jersey number, along with the saying "Pray for Damar."

A moment of silence in Hamlin's name was also held prior to the opening faceoff, and fans of both Buffalo and Washington had signs calling for the defender's recovery.

Incredibly, the Sabres' tribute didn't end when the game started as Hamlin's number uncannily kept appearing on the Buffalo ledgers en route to a 5-4 overtime victory on the road ... on Jan. 3.

Buffalo star Tage Thompson was the primary source of the positive vibes: not only did Thompson earn a three-goal hat trick in the win - his third of the season - but he also put in the game-clinching goal in the 3-on-3 overtime period. It was his 30th goal of the season, which is good for second in the NHL behind only Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

With the win, the Sabres (19-15-2) have earned victories in seven of their past eight as they look to end the NHL's longest postseason drought dating back to 2011. The recent streak has them six points behind the New York Islanders for the second and final Eastern Conference Wild Card and nine points behind the three-time defending East champion Tampa Bay Lightning for the last of three automatic spots in their Atlantic Division.

That, however, paled in comparison to the union between Buffalo teams as all sides continue to offer thoughts and prayers to Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

"What happened (on Monday) is something that makes the game itself and any sport secondary, so it was a tough day for all of us," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in the aftermath. "There's an emotional connection to the city from our team. It was tough, to be honest, this morning, the conversations. But (players) also, I think, know how much our team means to this city and just wanted to be able to go out and do what we could today to put our best foot forward."

Players did not speak after Tuesday's game but Adams said the pregame tribute was an idea partly spearheaded by Sabres captain Kyle Okposo.

"I think what comes through from our players is how much they care about the people in Buffalo," Adams continued. "I think they also feel that there's a lot of people that are thinking about a lot more important things than a hockey game, but let's try to go out there and do our best."

Hamlin's status will undoubtedly linger when the Sabres return to action on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET, MSG Western New York), as it will mark their first game at their Buffalo home of Key Bank Arena since the incident occurred.

