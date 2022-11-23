Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is seldom, if ever, mentioned in the same breath as the word “mediocrity.’

After all, the prolific wideout is among the NFL’s leaders in receptions (76), receiving yards (1,033) and touchdowns (8) through 10 games in 2022.

Therefore, when the 28-year-old got off to a slow start in Buffalo’s 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, it caught the eye of several observers. In fact, Diggs’ lack of offensive productivity through much of the first-half led many to believe that the onslaught of snowfall in Buffalo on Friday (which caused the Bills to see the change in venue) had also blanketed his game as well.

However, a brief sideline conference with coach Sean McDermott seemed to provide the Maryland product with exactly what he needed.

Shortly thereafter, Diggs reeled in a five-yard touchdown grab late in the second quarter to turn the tide. He finished the afternoon having caught four of his five targets for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Following the game, the two-time Pro Bowler expresses his appreciation for his head coach’s wisdom and counsel.

"He always has the right words to say," Diggs told the NFL Network during an on-field postgame interview. "My head coach does a great job of keeping everybody level-headed and everybody in the right space to go out there and execute."

The on-field relationship between Diggs and the Bills has been a match made in gridiron heaven. In March 2020, the Minnesota Vikings agreed to deal Diggs and their seventh round draft pick to the Bills for their first, fifth, and sixth round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, in addition to a fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Perhaps the most glaring element missing from Buffalo’s offensive repertoire prior to Diggs’ arrival was a receiver who possessed the ability to get open even when he was covered. Diggs has fit the bill quite nicely, developing a synergy with Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen. In 2021, he hauled in 103 catches for 1225 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the postseason, He has also been a force, logging 26 receptions for 378 yards with two touchdowns in five playoff games.

Despite his first-half hiccup on Sunday, Diggs has not missed a beat this season. His performance not only helped the Bills to avoid a three-game slide with their win over Cleveland, he became the first Bills player in franchise history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in just 10 games.

In building off yet another career milestone, Diggs will attempt to increase his output in the same venue when Buffalo (7-3) returns to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thanksgiving afternoon. Kickoff between the Bills and Lions is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

