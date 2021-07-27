Buffalo Bills training camp guide

Everything you need to know about how the team will prepare for the 2021 season.

NFL training camps are upon us once again. And although the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, things will be a little different than last year's league plan, which included no preseason games and training camps that had to be held on teams' premises.

The rules are a little different this year for the league and the Buffalo Bills, who reported to Orchard Park today and will begin practicing Wednesday.

There will be preseason games again. But because the NFL has added a 17th regular-season game, the number has been reduced from four to three.

The Bills' Highmark Stadium, which was one of the venues that did not allow fans last season, will be open to full capacity for games this year and will host two open practices during training camp, in which a return to the Bills' usual camp venue, St. John Fisher College, was permitted by the league but declined by the team due to lingering uncertainty about the pandemic.

Thus, the defending AFC East champs, with quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and cornerback Tre'Davious White headlining a rich and deep roster, will hold training camp on their premises in Orchard Park for a second straight season.

So without further ado, here is a fan guide to the 2021 Bills' training camp:

*WHAT

Buffalo Bills training camp.

*WHEN

July 28 - Sept. 1, 2021.

*PUBLIC ACCESS

Practices at Highmark Stadium on July 31, August 7 and Sept. 1.

For free tickets: https://www.buffalobills.com/training-camp

Parking: Complementary.

NFL COVID protocols prohibit autographs.

*CUTDOWN DATES

August 17: Rosters must be trimmed to 85 players.

August 24: 80 players.

August 31: 53 players.

*SCHEDULE

Wednesday, July 28 (10 a.m.)

Thursday, July 29 (10 a.m.)

Friday, July 30 (10 a.m.)

Saturday, July 31 (10 a.m.) at Highmark Stadium

Sunday, August 1 (no practice)

Monday, August 2 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 3 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 4 (no practice)

Thursday, August 5 (10 a.m.)

Friday, August 6 (10 a.m.)

Saturday, August 7 (10 a.m.) at Highmark Stadium

Sunday, August 8 (no practice)

Monday, August 9 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 10 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 11 (10 a.m.)

Thursday, August 12 (no practice, travel day)

Friday, August 13 (Bills at Detroit, 7 p.m.)

Saturday, August 14 (no practice)

Sunday, August 15 (4 p.m.)

Monday, August 16 (10 a.m.)

Tuesday, August 17 (10 a.m.)

Wednesday, August 18 (no practice)

Thursday, August 19 (10 a.m.)

Friday, August 20 (no practice, travel day)

Saturday, August 21 (Bills at Chicago, 1 p.m.)

Sunday, August 22 (4 p.m.)

Monday, August 23 (no practice)

Later dates TBA.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central.