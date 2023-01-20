Bills vs. Bengals Divisional Round: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Here's how to watch, betting lines, and the latest injury report.

The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship game against either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Kansas City Chiefs.

These two teams forged a bond beyond sports three weeks ago in a game that was canceled due to the medical emergency surrounding Bills safety Demar Hamlin.

Hamlin's recovery to this point has been nothing short of a miracle, as he's making regular visits to the team's facility.

“I think it gives you a more sturdy foundation," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "The more struggle, the more adversity that you can see over the course of the year, it just makes you stronger.

“We’ve been in some really weird situations this year that not a lot of teams maybe have ever gone through. Being able to have that under our belts, understand those emotions in those situations, and just try to use it to our advantage.”

via buffalobills.com

It will be a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Allen and Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow. Since 2021, Allen ranks second in the NFL with 72 touchdown passes, followed by Burrow who has 69. Both finished tied for second with 35 each this season.

Cincinnati brings with it to Orchard Park a franchise-best nine-game winning streak and hasn't lost since Halloween. The Bills have won eight straight, one short of their franchise record.

WHAT: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, 3 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY (71,621)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

TICKETS via SI TICKETS

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -5.5 (-110), Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 48.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bengals +205, Bills -250

