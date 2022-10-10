Josh Allen 'Was Ticked Off'; Here's Why as Bills Offense Dominates Steelers, 38-3: Live Game Log

The Buffalo Bills welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, as two AFC teams seemingly headed in different directions meet. ... and in the end, the Bills recorded a 38-3 blowout win in which Josh Allen put up huge numbers.

And yet ...

“Honestly I felt like I missed a few throws; I was a little ticked off for a couple of the passes I had early on in the game,” he said.

Here's how it all went down ...

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to recover from the retirement of former starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Rookie Kenny Pickett gets the start after replacing Mitch Trubisky in the second half of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett rushed for two touchdowns that led to a 20-10 lead, but the 24-year-old also threw three interceptions, the second of which led to the Jets' go-ahead score with 16 seconds remaining.

The Bills are riding high after a 23-20 come-from-behind win at Baltimore last week, as Buffalo overcame a 17-point deficit to pull out the victory. That win came on the heels of a blown fourth-quarter lead the week before in a 21-19 loss against the Dolphins.

"I think the character that was shown the last couple of weeks speaks a lot about the guys that we have in this locker room," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

via ESPN

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Bills 10, Steelers 3

Buffalo takes the ball to start the game, and it'll start at the two-yard line after a botched return attempt by Jones.

Josh Allen starts the game with an incomplete pass to Singletary and a run for no gain by Singletary bringing up a 3rd and 10 from the two.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen hits Davis for 98 yards for the touchdown! Bass' extra point is good for a 7-0 Bills lead with 13:56 left in the game. The scoring drive goes three plays, 98 yards, and took 1:04 off the clock.

FUMBLE RECOVERY BILLS: Bass kicks off 45 yards and Pierre muffs the catch, recovered by Johnson at the PIT 21. First down Buffalo.

The Bills back up to the 31 after a holding call and are forced to try a field goal.

BLOCKED FIELD GOAL STEELERS: Bass' 49-yard field goal is blocked by Heyward. First down Steelers.

A steady dose of Najee Harris takes the Steelers to the BUF 33 in six plays before a Pickett pass is batted down at the line for a 3rd and 4, where Pickett finds Gentry at the BUF 24 for nine yards.

Pickett then found Pickens at the BUF 13 for 12 yards for a first down, before Harris ran for three to the 10-yard line.

Pickett throws incomplete to the right sideline. Von Miller was injured on the play but jogs off under his own power.

FIELD GOAL STEELERS: Boswell is good from 29 yards. The scoring drive goes 50 yards in 12 plays and took 6:18 off the clock.

The Bills take over from their own 35 after the kick.

Allen found Shakir for 31 yards to the PIT 34, then Allen scrambles for 16 yards to the PIT 18.

On 3rd and 9 Allen is incomplete to Diggs in the end zone.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Bass is good from 35 yards for a 10-3 Buffalo lead. The scoring drive goes 48 yards in seven plays and took 2:57 off the clock.

The Steelers started from their own 25 after the kick, went three-and-out, and punted to the one-yard line where the Bills will take over.

The Bills are guilty of a false start penalty then MOss runs left tackle to the eight for seven yards.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Bills 31, Steelers 3

On 3rd and 4, Allen hits Hodgins at the BUF 34 for a gain of 26 yards.

On 3rd and 11 from the BUF 33, Allen hits Morris for 26 yards to the PIT 41.

Allen found Diggs for 18 yards on 2nd and 8 from the PIT 39 to extend the drive.

INTERCEPTION STEELERS: Allen passed deep right in the end zone intended for Davis but it's picked off by Wallace for the touchback with 11:25 left in the half.

Harris runs for seven on first down but is stopped for a gain of just two yards on 3rd and 4 forcing a Steelers punt.

The Harvin punt goes 34 yards to the BUF 38.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: On 1st and 10 Allen finds Davis for 62 yards and the touchdown. The Bass extra point is good for a 17-3 Bills lead with 9:29 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 62 yards in one play and took 12 seconds off the clock.

Pittsburgh gets the ball at its own 25 after the touchback but the Bills' defense holds the Steelers to its third-straight three-and-out.

The Harvin punt goes just 26 yards into the wind to the BUF 47 where it's downed by Boykin with 7:53 left in the half.

On 1st and 10, Singletary runs 23 yards to the PIT 30 but another 15 is tacked on after an unnecessary roughness penalty on Pittsburgh.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen found Diggs for 15 yards and a touchdown on the very next play. The Bass extra point is good for a 24-3 Buffalo lead with 7:20 remaining in the half. The scoring drive went 53 yards in two plays and took 33 seconds off the clock.

Pittsburgh takes over from its own 25 after the touchback, and Picket finds Pickens for 10, then gentry for 11, before an incomplete pass to Harris for a 2nd and 10 from the PIT 46.

On 3rd and 5, Pickett finds Pickens at the BUF 20 for 29 yards, then on 3rd and 9 from the BUF 19, Pickett found Freiermuth for four yards. Pittsburgh's Phillips was injured on the play.

MISSED FIELD GOAL STEELERS: Boswell is no good from 33, wide left. The Bills take over at their own 15.

On 2nd and 7, Allen found Shakir at the BUF 46 for 20 yards with 3:07 left on the clock.

On 2nd and 10 from the BUF 46, Allen found Morris for 13 yards to the PIT 41.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen finds Shakir for 24 yards for the touchdown. The Bass extra point is good for a 31-3 Bills lead with 1:02 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 77 yards in eight plays and takes 2:37 off the clock.

Pittsburgh takes over from its own 27 after the kick.

INTERCEPTION BILLS: Pickett passes deep to the left side intended for Johnson, picked off by Elam at the BUF 38. First down Bills with 15 seconds left on the clock.

END OF HALF

THIRD QUARTER: Bills 31, Steelers 3

The Steelers start the second half with the ball on their own 25.

Pickett finds Jonson for 23 yards to the PIT 48 on first down, then Harris for nine yards and Claypool for nine yards.

On 1st and 10 from the BUF 24, Johnson catches a pass for seven yards to the BUF 17.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to BILLS: Trailing by 28 points are forced to attempt a fourth down conversion on 4th and 6 from the BUF 20 and Pickett's pass falls incomplete to Johnson.

Singletary runs eight yards on 1st and 10, PIT's DeMarvin Leal is injured on the play.

Allen finds Davis to the right side for 11 yards at the BUF 39.

Singletary runs six yards to the BUF 45. PIT's Wallace is injured on the play.

On 3rd and 4, Allen scrambles for 21 yards to the PIT 34.

FUMBLE RECOVERY STEELERS: ON 1st and Goal at the one, Allen hits Morris at the one yard line but he fumbles before crossing the plane of the end zone. Recovered by PIT in the end zone for a touchback with 5:19 left in the third quarter.

The Steelers take over at the 20, and Pickens catches the pass for a 10-yard gain, then catches another pass for 10 yards to the PIT 40.

On 1st and 10 from the 40, Von Miller sacks Pickett for a loss of six yards.

On the next play Pickett hits Freiermuth for seven yards to the 41, and Freiermuth is injured on the play.

On 3rd and 15 Pickett finds Gentry for seven yards. BUF Johnson was injured on the play.

MISSED FIELD GOAL STEELERS: Boswell misses from 45 yards out turning the ball over to the Bills, first down from the BUF 27 as the quarter expires.

END OF THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Bills 38, Steelers 3

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Allen finds Diggs for 41 yards to the PIT 24.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Cook runs up the middle for 24 yards and the touchdown. The Bass extra point is good with 14:03 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 11 yards in two plays and took 1:03 off the clock.

The Steelers take over from their own 25 after the touchback.

Picket finds Warren for 10, and Warren runs for 10 more to the PIT 46.

Pickett then hits Warren for 12 yards to the BUF 42 then Gentry to the BUF 30 with 10:38 in the game.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to BILLS: On 4th and 10 Pickett throws incomplete to Claypool. First down Bills from their own 30 with 10:21 left in the game.

Case Keenum is in at QB for the Bills.

On 3rd and 4, Keenum's pass to Hodgins goes just three yards to force a punt.

Martin's punt goes 61 yards to the end zone for a touchback.

The Steelers can do no better than a three-and-out before a Harvin punt goes just 34 yards to the BUF 46 with 7:36 left in the game.

Behind Keenum, the Bills return the favor with a three-and-out of their own before a Martin 49-yard punt for a touchback with 6:35 left on the clock.

Pickett hit Warren for 13 yards to the PIT 40, then Warren runs for 12 yards to the BUF 48.

Gentry catches a pass from Pickett for 11 yards to the PIT 33, the Boykin catches 11 yards to the BUF 22.

Claypool catches from Pickett for four yards to the 18 before the two-minute warning.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

On 3rd and 6 from the BUF 18, Pickett is sacked by Espenesa for a loss of eight yards.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to BILLS: ON 4th and 14 from the BUF 26, Pickett throws incomplete.

Keenum kneels twice to end the game.

END OF GAME

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Are you a member of Bills Mafia? Hungry for more Buffalo Bills news? Read HERE

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!