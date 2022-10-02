Skip to main content

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Being Evaluated for Head Injury

Isaiah McKenzie left the game in the third quarter with an apparent head injury.

Throughout the first half of the Buffalo Bills game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills' offense was lethargic and simply could not get anything going, failing to maintain drives. 

However, they flipped a switch towards the end of the second half and carried that momentum into the second half, turning a Ravens' 20-3 deficit into a 20-13 deficit in the third quarter. 

As the Bills were driving, down 20-13, quarterback Josh Allen found receiver Isaiah McKenzie for a gain of eight yards on a 3rd and 7 to convert the first down and keep the drive alive.

On the play, though, McKenzie took a hard hit from a Ravens' defender and was taken out of the game to be evaluated for a head injury. He was able to jog to the locker room under his own power, but there has been no word of a possible return as of yet. 

McKenzie recorded four catches for 21 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game, coming in as the Bills' third leading receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Devin Singletary. 

Losing McKenzie would be a huge blow for the Bills' offense as they look to stay in this game with the Ravens. If he is unable to go, the Bills will look to Diggs to continue being Diggs and carry the offensive load at the receiver position. 

This is an ongoing story and as more updates are made available, we will have them for you here as quickly as possible. 

