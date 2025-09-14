Legendary Cowboys QB turned broadcaster heaps praise on Bills Josh Allen
Tony Romo might take criticism for never winning it all while playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s still one of the more prolific passers to play the game. Still the Cowboys’ all-time passing leader, Romo has made an excellent second career as a broadcaster for CBS.
Ahead of the Week 2 slate of games, Romo was on CBS’s NFL Today and was asked about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He stated that Buffalo’s signal-caller is “playing the quarterback position right now as well as I've almost seen it played."
Romo said Allen is in his "perfect athletic prime" and understands the nuances of the game better.
"I think you're seeing his competitive spirit, like his mental approach taking it up a notch. Like he has got the nuance to the game, so he's at like his perfect athletic prime," Romo said.
"He's learned how to throw a football better. He knows the game at a very high level. He knows when to run, when not to. And I mean, he's playing the quarterback position right now as well as I've almost seen it played."
Romo then put Allen up there with players such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Joe Montana.
It's well-earned praise, but for Allen, his main concern is turning this excellent play into a championship.
