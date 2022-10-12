'First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD

With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going.

Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie running back James Cook scored on a 24-yard touchdown run against the Steelers, which was also the first touchdown of his NFL career.

While Cook scored his first career touchdown, his brother Dalvin Cook was having another impressive outing with two Vikings touchdowns of his own, bringing him to 42 career touchdowns.



Since the two were playing at the same time, Dalvin couldn't watch his brother live but made sure to check in as soon as he could after his game ended.

"I always call right after the game" Dalvin said, via the Buffalo News. When we play at the same time, I call him first to see what he's gonna say, to see his reaction because I know how my brother is."

"I FaceTime him and then watch his game at night to see what he does."

Bills fans know how deep the connection is between two brothers who aren't on the same team, with star receiver Stefon Diggs always supporting his brother, cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys.

James' touchdown against the Steelers likely won't be the last of his career, with Dalvin making sure to remind him there's still more to come for him.

"That's big, man. I'm happy for him," Dalvin said. "That's the first of many. First thing I'm going to tell him, 'Just keep going, man.'"

James hasn't been a big factor in the Bills offense so far this season, recording only 89 yards and the touchdown on limited snaps behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

However, if he can make the most of the snaps he does see like he did against the Steelers, he and Dalvin will support plenty more touchdowns over the course of his rookie season.

