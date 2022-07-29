Bills BREAKING: Micah Hyde Injury - Leaves Camp Practice on Cart

Last season, the Bills had arguably the top safety duo in the NFL. Jordan Poyer was named first-team All-Pro and Micah Hyde was named to the second team, making the Bills the only team last year with two safeties on the squad.

There are only six safeties total on All-Pro teams, so both Poyer and Hyde have to be top 10-players at their position heading into next season, right? Well, according to a survey taken by ESPN of 50 NFL executives, neither Poyer nor Hyde made the cut.

The Bills think they are wrong ... and hope they do not have to experience life without Hyde, a top-of-mind thought at the moment as Hyde was just carted off of the training camp practice field at St. John Fisher University after making an interception, falling hard, and limping once he got to his feet.

Hopefully, Hyde is OK ... and can continue to build on a reputation that somehow escapes some observers ...

Top 10 NFL safeties from the survey:

1. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans

4. Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

6. Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals

7. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

8. Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens

9. Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks

Honorable Mentions: Jordan Poyer (Bills), Hyde (Bills), Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins), Quandre Diggs (Seattle Seahawks), Jeremy Chinn (Carolina Panthers), Jimmie Ward (San Francisco 49ers), Tyrann Mathieu (New Orleans Saints), Adrian Amos (Green Bay Packers).

Last season was one of Poyer's best of his career. He made his first All-Pro team and tied a career-high with five interceptions. Poyer had 93 total tackles, eight for a loss and a career-high three sacks.

Says ESPN of Poyer:

Once a special-teamer, Poyer has emerged as a Pro Bowl safety in Buffalo. He's coming off a career-high five interceptions in 2021, holding opposing quarterbacks to 12-of-29 passing when next to the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats. "I feel like he's got one more year playing at a really high level," said an AFC scout, citing Poyer's age (31). "He and (Micah Hyde) are safeties you can build your whole defense around, which Buffalo basically does."

Hyde made his second All-Pro team last season. He tied a career-high five interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and had 74 total tackles, the second-most of his career. He also forced a fumble, had a sack, tying a career-high, and registered four tackles for loss, his most ever in a season.

Says ESPN of Hyde:

Hyde, 31, seems to get better with age, tying a career-high with five interceptions in 2021. The All-Pro second-teamer posted a 32.3% ball-hawk rate per NFL Next Gen Stats -- No. 1 among all players who saw at least 30 targets -- and Pro Football Focus gave him an 82.0 grade. "Not sure anybody on that Buffalo defense made more big plays," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "Complete player."

"Complete player'' is right. Hopefully, injury-wise, Micah Hyde is right today as well.