Football is a sport of attrition, especially so in the NFL, which can especially be seen on the Buffalo Bills' Wednesday injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills listed 13 players with an injury designation, with some notable names listed on the report. Among those is quarterback Josh Allen, whose injury status is one of the most closely watched storylines heading into Week 10.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this upcoming matchup:

Buffalo Bills (6-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

QB Josh Allen (Right elbow)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Groin/heel)

LB Von Miller (Vet rest)

S Jordan Poyer (Elbow)

DE Greg Rousseau (Ankle)

G Rodger Saffold (Vet rest/back)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

T Spencer Brown (Ankle)

CB Kaiir Elam (Ankle)

CB Dane Jackson (Neck)

LB Matt Milano (Oblique)

C Mitch Morse (Vet rest/elbow)

OL David Quessenberry (Groin)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

CB Cam Lewis (Forearm)

What it means for the Bills:

The elephant in the room for the Bills as they prepare for the Vikings on Sunday is undoubtedly the status of their MVP candidate, quarterback Josh Allen. After suffering a ulnar collateral ligament injury in the Bills' 20-17 loss, coach Sean McDermott has said Allen is considered "day to day."

Elsewhere, several key members of the Bills' defense were listed as well. Linebackers Von Miller and Tremaine Edmunds did not participate, with safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau also not practicing.

Losing Allen for any significant period of time would be a huge blow for the Bills offensively, which paired with the amount of injuries on defense makes for a precarious situation moving forward for Buffalo.

