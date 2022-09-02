Von Miller has been doing his best to convince Odell Beckham Jr. to join him on his newest Super Bowl-bound hopeful team - the Buffalo Bills.

Miller's Bills are already seen by many as top contenders for Super Bowl LVII and their chances would only improve with Beckham, the talented receiver who continues to linger on the free-agent market. Miller, of course, is an expert on what Beckham can bring to a championship contender as the two served as mid-season acquisitions for the Los Angeles Rams last season on their way to the championship.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday his team has interest in Beckham. That interest appears to be well-received only a week before the team opens its season against, ironically enough, the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Don't however, expect Beckham to join Miller, at least not for the SoCal reunion.

"He’s a talented player. Show me a talented player that I’m not checking into," Beane said, per Spectrum News 1. "I’m always going to do that. Whether that’s trade for someone, let a guy get healthy. Again, this cap factors into it, too.”

Despite playing a big role in the Rams' Super Bowl triumph, Beckham sustained a torn ACL in the final win over Cincinnati, leading to his prolonged free agency. It's his second ACL tear in just over 15 months, having previously suffered the injury in October 2020. Beane and the Bills certainly know how hard the road back from such an injury can be: star cornerback Tre'Davious White has not played since November and is beginning the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Per Over the Cap, the Bills have just over $5.8 million in cap space now that the dust has settled from mandated roster cutdowns to 53 men.

Beckham's injury and potential cost, however, has not stopped Miller from campaigning for his services. He previously referred to the receiver as "the icing on the cake" of a championship recipe and Beckham was intrigued by locker room real estate in Orchard Park when Miller showcased his offseason prep last month.

Beckham is not the only reunion that Miller tried to muster: Beane declared that he was instrumental in bringing in Sam Martin to be the team's new punter after the two spent parts of two seasons together in Denver.

"Anything Von Miller says I’m going to respect. Von wants to win," Beane declared in video from the Bills. "Guys that have been around, knows what (a championship) takes, knows what it looks like, they're going to offer up what they think. I'm going to give him the time of day. Why wouldn't I respect what he thinks? He's been great. We've talked about players that he hasn't put on social media before. Von sent me a text on Sam Martin.

"Von wants to win. I want to surround myself with as many people like that as I can."

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags