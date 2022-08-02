Isaiah McKenzie has always been a team player. He was one when drafted out of Georgia by the Denver Broncos. He's still that same player with the Buffalo Bills.

Time and patience has benefitted the 27-year-old in terms of respect among players in Orchard Park. Coaches have taken notice to his work ethic and overall demeanor in practice, primarily in terms of receiver drills rather than just special teams.

Now, he's looking for a bigger offensive role come 2022.

"I know each and every day, I’m going to have to come out on the field and I’m going to have to prove (GM Brandon) Beane wrong," McKenzie said earlier this week. "I’m going to have to prove coach (Sean) McDermott wrong. I might have to prove the media and the doubters wrong.

“Each and every day, I want to change somebody’s mind.”

The Bills receiver room is, beyond the established star Stefon Diggs, a juggernaut of potential, but with some still-unproven talent. Third-year receiver Gabriel Davis is looking to show his postseason success will translate to September. Newly acquired pass-catcher Jamison Crowder is trying to prove he's worth keeping in the starting lineup. Rookie Khalil Shakir might be the most under-appreciated receiver in the 2022 draft class after a breakout career with Boise State.

McKenzie is unproven, too, but only as a receiver. In the return game, he's electrifying, averaging 9.2 yards per punt return and 22.4 yards per kick return since arriving in Buffalo back in 2018. In a limited role at receiver, he's made the most of it.

Few Bills fans will forget McKenzie's breakout performance in the season finale win over the Miami Dolphins in 2020. A native of the 305, McKenzie scored three touchdowns in seven minutes during the second quarter. The first two came on passes from quarterback Josh Allen. The third was an 84-yard punt return that all but sealed the game.



Since then, McKenzie has worked on becoming more of a receiver rather than "gadget player" for the Bills offense. In glimpses, one could see the potential. Take for instance the divisional game against New England following Christmas last season.

Buffalo was without Cole Beasley and Davis after both were placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list. It didn't matter. McKenzie finished with a career-high 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in the 33-21 win.

After that, it was back to a rotational role.

Buffalo is in need of a reliable slot receiver following Beasley's departure. McKenzie can remember after his week with the 1s last December that he would do everything in his power to bottle up the feeling and remain a part of the starting lineup.

"I wasn’t asking for much, just a little more playing time, so I could make the most of a little bit more opportunity and do what I can to help the team win,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie stands roughly 5-7, though some will say he's 5-8 due to the roster card. To him, it's not about the size of the player but rather the size of the heart.

Coaches and players in the locker room see that side.

"There's more of a chance for good plays, yes," McDermott said Monday. "There's more of a chance for plays you want back as well. You have to know through the course of the game [how to] adjust to that. It's a little bit different as a full-time player, game to game or within the game as a part-time player."

Crowder has missed time this week due to what is being called "general soreness." That's a boost for both McKenzie and Shakir, another well-versed slot option who could begin to compete for first-team reps by the end of the week.

McKenzie isn't worried about Crowder. He isn't focused on Shakir. Yes, teammates matter, but the well-versed receiver is also looking out for what's best in his future.

Maybe that's more reps in a starting role? Maybe it's just building off last season and hoping the doubters fuel him with more adrenaline?

Said McKenzie: "A lot of people feel like it’s my turn. I feel it’s my turn. Just have to go out there and seize the opportunities. If I get 100 targets, 40 targets, I’ve got to make the best out of whatever they give me.”