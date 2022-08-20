The Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos in Week 2 NFL preseason action from Highmark Stadium on Saturday. The 2022-23 Bills squad looks a little different than last season, as Buffalo tries to improve on a 11-6 campaign and taking the AFC East division crown.

The Bills plan to play their starters "a healthy amount" against the Broncos, which will be a great opportunity for evaluations before the next round of roster cuts. It will also serve as a dress rehearsal of the full product Buffalo will field in the regular season. Coach Sean McDermott has a plan for his starting unit.

"I'm not going to get into how much they'll play," McDermott said on Thursday. "I'll just say the starters will play a healthy amount - what I feel like is a healthy amount for them this week. What quarter? Really couldn't tell you right now but I've got a decent feel at this point and we'll see how the game goes."

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see quarterback Russell Wilson throw his first game time pass in a Broncos uniform. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett expects to start Josh Johnson at quarterback before Brett Rypien relieves him on Saturday.

Allen and Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs watched from the sidelines in the Bills' Week 1 win 27-24 over AFC foes Indianapolis Colts.

WHO: Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos

ODDS: Buffalo is 6-point favorites over Denver.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 20 2022 at 1 p.m. EST



LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

TV/RADIO: WIVB, WROC, WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Allen on his goal to win the Super Bowl:

"We know we've got to start fast and find ways to win football games," Allen said. "Last year we lost too many one-score games, so working on that and just understanding situational football better ... But make no mistake, we've got high expectations here and we hold ourselves to a very high standard and that's set from our front office down to our coaching staff to our players and our leaders and that'll never change."