Dominant Defense, Sloppy Offense as Bills Trail Colts 10-7 at Halftime

As the Buffalo Bills begin their quest to finally bring home the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy, they do so with their preseason Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

They started the game with their offense on the field and quarterback Case Keenum leading the way. Keenum showed an ability to march the Bills down the field against the Colts starting defense, heavily featuring rookie receiver Khalil Shakir out of Boise State.

Keenum and Shakir connected first for a 25-yard strike that saw Shakir get open and make a Colts defender miss. He hooked up with the rookie receiver once again on a 2nd and 5, as Shakir made an impressive second effort to get the first down and keep the drive moving.

Following a Zack Moss 27-yard run that put the Bills inside the red zone, the drive would stall out with no points as Keenum could not connect with tight end O.J. Howard in the end zone on 4th and 5.

The Bills' defense would follow that up though with a swift three and out, showing they are looking to return to their dominant form from last season. However, their break would not last long, as a Keenum pass intended for Jamison Crowder was tipped up and intercepted by Colts safety Rodney McLeod.

Once again the Bills’ defense stood strong, though, not allowing the Colts into the end zone. Following the Keenum interception they would stiffen up with their backs against the wall as the Colts took the early 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal from Rodrigo Blankenship.

In the first quarter a pair of rookies stood out among the rest of the Bills’ defense, as cornerback Kaiir Elam broke up a pass from Matt Ryan on 3rd and 3 to stop the first Colts’ offensive possession. Fellow rookie corner Christian Benford would follow with a clutch deflection of his own, swatting away a Ryan pass on 4th and 5 to get the defense off the field.

Again, though, the Bills’ offense would shoot itself in the foot following the defense doing their job. Keenum found Jake Kumerow for what appeared to be a chunk gain to end the first quarter but he would fumble the ball for the second Bills’ turnover of the first half.

Starting the second quarter the Colts’ starters remained on the field, and after a holding penalty would put up yet another quick three and out, as the Bills’ defense continued to stifle them. As was a recurring theme from the second half, another strong showing from the Bills’ defense was followed by a Bills turnover, this time on a Keenum fumble after a strip sack.

After seeing the offense unable to do anything to put points on the board, the Bills’ defense took matters into their own hands to get Buffalo some points. Defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. got to Colts quarterback Nick Foles and forced the ball loose, which was scooped up by linebacker Terrel Bernard for a 69-yard scoop and score touchdown to put the Bills up 7-3.

Immediately the Bills would force another Colts’ turnover as Foles’ pass was intercepted by Bills’ safety Jaquan Johnson. Keenum though would follow up with another turnover, the fourth of the half for the Bills, as his pass was intercepted by Isaiah Rogers.

Foles would lead a nine-play, 64-yard drive as a result of the interception, giving the Colts the 10-7 lead just before halftime on a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Ty’Son Williams on what was essentially a walk-in touchdown.

A sloppy first half offensively for the Bills saw them head into the locker room down 10-7. While the Bills’ defense held the Colts to 10 points and 170 yards of total offense, their offense committed four turnovers. The only points for the Bills came from the scoop and score, which illustrates how ugly the first half was offensively for Buffalo.