Bills' starters Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown step closer to possible Week 14 return

Both Buffalo Bills' starting offensive tackles have recorded real progress since late last week.

After missing the Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers due to injuries suffered on November 20, left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown returned to practice, in a limited capacity, on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

Considering neither Dawkins nor Brown practiced at all last week, the limited participation is an encouraging sign for both with the Cincinnati Bengals set to visit on December 7.

Dawkins working thru protocol

During the November 20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 12, Dawkins left for four snaps while being evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared to return and proceeded to finish out the game.

The left tackle, however, experienced delayed symptoms, landing in concussion protocol as a result. Wednesday's upgrade to limited status suggests that Dawkins has advanced through at least three of the five stages in the return-to-play protocol.

Brown's right shoulder

Injuring his right shoulder against the Texans in Week 12, Brown attempted to fight through it before eventually being pulled from the game by the medical staff. Backup Ryan Van Demark replaced him for the final 13 snaps of the night.

Deemed week to week, Brown has a chance to return after missing only one game due to the shoulder issue. He also missed the Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints with a calf problem.

Battle-tested backups

Should Dawkins or Brown be unavailable again this upcoming Sunday, the Bills have confidence in the backups. Van Demark has performed adequately in four career starts while Alec Anderson looked fine at right tackle despite having not played the position since his college days at UCLA.

