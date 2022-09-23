Skip to main content

Bills DT Ed Oliver OUT; Adds To List Of Notable Injured vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills are attempting to remain undefeated despite being down multiple defensive starters for their Week 3 showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills will be without the services of defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 3 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The 24-year-old was listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week with an ankle injury, which also kept him from suiting up in Buffalo’s 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Oliver adds to a potentially concerning list of banged-up Bills heading into this weekend’s showdown in Miami. Fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), safety Micah Hyde (neck), and cornerback Dane Jackson have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) are currently listed as questionable. Though the team will always prioritize the safety of each player, both Poyer and Settle will likely play, provided it is safe to do so — especially given the depletion of talent on the preventive side of the ball.

Buffalo enters Week 3, hoping to remain undefeated against a Miami team that rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday. 

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during the final period against a depleted Ravens secondary. Miami also features a stout running game, led by speedy backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds.

With both Oliver and Phillips out, Miami’s offensive line may find it much easier to create time for Tagovailoa to operate both inside and outside the pocket. In Buffalo’s season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Oliver logged two total tackles and one stuff. 

Through two games played Phillips has compiled six total tackles and 1.5 sacks. With Settle also questionable for Week 3, reserve tackle Boogie Basham is the expected choice to see time alongside starters Greg Rousseau and DaQuan Jones.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. FL. 

