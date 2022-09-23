The Buffalo Bills get the chance to give the Miami Dolphins their first loss on Sunday as they roll into Hard Rock Stadium. After starring on Monday Night Football, Buffalo will be on a short week and looking to continue a seven-game winning streak over the Dolphins.

"It's in the division,'' Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said, "so we got to get a win."

Only six teams remain undefeated in the NFL entering Week 3. The 2-0 Bills have made a statement to start the season: beating the defending Super Bowl champions (Rams) and last year's top seed in the AFC (Titans.)

Quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo are fresh off a domination of the Titans, marking the Bills' 20th straight win by 10 or more points. That streak ties the Chicago Bears' 20-game streak of such wins and matches the NFL record.

The Dolphins are also riding high after wild win over the Baltimore Ravens where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led Miami to storm back after trailing by 21 points entering the fourth quarter.

"They always have a good defense, and that offense has come a long way," Stefon Diggs said. They got some real good pieces. They're explosive. It's definitely going to be another test for us.''

The Dolphins' secondary will be tested by the Pro-Bowler Diggs, who has logged 270 yards and 4 touchdowns on 20 receptions through two games.

The 2022-23 Buffalo squad tries to improve on a 11-6 campaign and taking the AFC East division crown. Motivation is sky-high for a fiery Bills team that is still feeling the effects of last season's heart-breaking AFC Divisional loss.

INJURY UPDATE: Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is “home after walking out of the hospital” on Tuesday after sustaining a neck injury in Monday night’s 41-7 win over the visiting Titans.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (2-0)

ODDS: The Bills are 5.5-point favorites vs. the Dolphins

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: On a short week, coach Mike McDermott scouts the Dolphins:

"We've got a tough game coming up. Six days, quick turnaround, a 2-0 team in the division down there. They look really strong right now."

