Two Brandon Beane draft picks lauded as 'best ever' at respective slots
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has found plenty of value on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with picks like Taron Johnson, Wyatt Teller, Tyler Bass, and Dane Jackson.
Arguably, his two biggest hits both came in 2022, when the Bills selected Khalil Shakir with Pick No. 148 overall and Christian Benford with Pick No. 185.
ESPN's Ben Solak recently named the best draft pick at every slot in the NFL Draft, with Shakir and Benford being recognized at their respective draft positions.
In his first three seasons, Shakir has seen an increase in targets, receptions, yards, touchdowns, and first downs each year. The slot receiver broke out in 2024, becoming Josh Allen's top target in his MVP campaign.
Benford has emerged as one of the top young cornerbacks in the NFL. He was one of seven CBs to earn a first-team All Pro vote in 2024 (along with nine second-team votes), as well as a fifth-place Defensive Player of the Year vote last season.
Several Bills legends were either recognized as the best player at their draft slot, or were mentioned as a close runner-up. While Peyton Manning was named the best first overall pick, Solak gave props to other Hall of Famers, including Bruce Smith, by explaining the selection was "the splitting of fine hairs."
While Adrian Peterson got the nod for the seventh overall pick, according to Solak, his title could be in jeopardy. The running back "was my pick over Champ Bailey, but watch out for Josh Allen. He and Peterson have the same number of MVP trophies and Super Bowl appearances ... for now."
Another legendary Bills' QB just missed the list, and the lack of a Lombardi Trophy was the difference. Darrelle Revis was recognized for Pick 14, but "if Jim Kelly had won a Super Bowl, he probably beats Revis out. But he didn't, and Revis did. Kelly also didn't collect as many All-Pro appearances as Revis did (four), and he didn't have an island named after him, either...close one, though!"
Vikings and Chargers guard Ed White narrowly beat out linebacker Darryl Talley for Pick 39 due to two more Pro Bowl appearances. Meanwhile at Pick 40, Solak argued Michael Strahan's 22.5 sack season was just enough to beat out Thurman Thomas.
Finally, a Bills legend got the nod with Pick 86, with Andre Reed beating out fellow Hall of Famers Jackie Slater and Morten Andersen. "Reed is an easy selection for his seven straight Pro Bowls and 16-year NFL career, 15 of which were in Buffalo," writes Solak.
Other Bills draft picks were recognized by Solak, including CB Terrence McGee with Pick 111 in 2003, DT Kyle Williams with Pick 134 in 2006, K Gary Anderson with pick 171 in 1982, and RB Roland Hooks with Pick 253 in 1975.
Former Bills Frank Gore, Terrell Owens, Larry Centers, Josh Norman, Tyrod Taylor, and Ryan Fitzpatrick won their respective draft slots, while Von Miller, James Lofton, Ted Washington, Stefon Diggs, and Jordan Poyer were considered or named runner-ups by Solak.