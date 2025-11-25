Bills bolster WR depth with signing of former first-round pick

Throughout the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills have fought through one glaring weakness. Even with reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen under center and 2024 rushing touchdown leader James Cook leading the ground game, the offense has lacked reliable firepower at wide receiver.

Buffalo has leaned heavily on Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid, but Keon Coleman’s halted development has left a void in the passing attack. Never was that more evident than during their Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans.

Looking to change this, the Bills signed veteran wideout Brandin Cooks on Tuesday.

Cooks, a veteran in his 12th season, was released this weekend and cleared waivers on Monday. He signed with the Bills, who had just lost Mecole Hardman to injury after he appeared in only one game.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks during a joint practice Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cooks was originally the 20th overall pick out of Oregon State in the 2014 NFL draft. He began his career with the New Orleans Saints, before becoming a journeyman for much of his career.

Despite continued success, Cooks played for four franchises after leaving New Orleans. He returned this offseason following a two-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooks has been a playmaker at nearly every stop, recording 1,000 yards with four different franchises. This season, however, he has yet to make an impact. In his return to New Orleans, Cooks has just 19 receptions for 165 yards and no touchdowns.

