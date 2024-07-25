Bills Central

Fanatics releases Buffalo Bills Training Camp hats, get yours now

Fanatics and the NFL just released the NFL Training Camp hats and you can now get your hands on Bills camp gear to add to your Mafia collection.

Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen runs around the entire practice field high-fiving and fist-bumping fans at the end of the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen runs around the entire practice field high-fiving and fist-bumping fans at the end of the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and
Bills Mafia, the wait is over!

The Bills are back in camp and we all know it's early but they have treated fans to some electrifying plays on both sides of the ball. Bills fans are buzzing as they keep a close eye on every move, especially the coveted training camp hats that Josh Allen and the crew are sporting.

You can click on any photo or link below to check out the Buffalo Bills Training Camp Collection and don't forget to get your Buffalo Bills jerseys, hats, and more before the season starts here.

Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Trucker Hat
Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Trucker Hat / Fanatics

Whether you're into snapbacks, visors, or even the bucket hat that Coach Sean McDermott wears to stay shaded, there's a style for every fan, you now have the opportunity to buy the training camp gear of their own on Fanatics.

Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Flex Hat
Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Flex Hat / Fanatics
Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Golfer Snapback Hat
Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Golfer Snapback Hat / Fanatics

Bills coach Sean McDermott rocking Bills bucket hat
Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott looks on as Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back during route drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and
Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Panama Bucket Hat
Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Panama Bucket Hat / Fanatics

Bills fans are all about repping their team in style, and these hats are the perfect way to do it. Whether you're heading to the stadium, a tailgate, or just watching the game from home, these caps will have you looking the part.

Keon Coleman rocking Bills headband
Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and
Buffalo Bills New Era Official Training Camp COOLERA Headband
Buffalo Bills New Era Official Training Camp COOLERA Headband / Fanatics
Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Visor
Buffalo Bills New Era 2024 NFL Training Camp Visor / Fanatics
Josh Allen rocking Training Camp hat
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is greeted by fans as he trots onto the field at the start of training camp in 2023. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and
Buffalo Bills New Era 2023 NFL Training Camp 3 Flex Fit Hat
Buffalo Bills New Era 2023 NFL Training Camp Flex Fit Hat / Fanatics

Get all your Buffalo Bills gear including jerseys, shirts, and hats now before the season starts.

