Bills' New Positional Changes Reflect Defense's Stark Transition

New Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is shifting the team's defense to a 3-4 scheme, and positional changes on the Bills' official website reflect that transition.

Buffalo hired Leonhard on January 31 to run the defense, and his aggressive style has helped attract several new faces, giving the group a strong look on paper.

The Bills previously ran a 4-3 scheme under former head coach Sean McDermott, and the transition to Leonhard's system features several key differences that are already becoming apparent.

Defensive line changes

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bills defensive end Landon Jackson (94) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bills now have only one player listed as a defensive end on the roster: Landon Jackson, the team's third-round selection last season. He only played in three games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson being the only listed defensive end on the roster suggests his role will be as a 5-technique in Leonhard's defense, lining up over an offensive tackle or a tight end depending on the formation.

At 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Jackson may need to add bulk to fully fit into that role.

Linebacker changes

Some interesting, though not surprising, position listing changes for the #Bills on their roster page.

Greg Rousseau listed as an OLB.

Dorian Williams listed as an ILB.https://t.co/OqdBoslX7t#BillsMafia — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) March 16, 2026

This is the position group where the shift is most noticeable. The edge rushers will be listed as linebackers in a 3-4 defense, where they'll typically be lined up against offensive tackles.

Incumbents Javon Solomon, Greg Rousseau and Michael Hoecht and key free-agent signing Bradley Chubb are all now listed as outside linebackers.

Solomon only played about 20% of the Bills' defensive snaps despite appearing in all 17 games last season. Hoecht only played two games before suffering a torn Achilles tendon, and Rousseau and Chubb combined for 15.5 sacks.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams tackles New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams in the Bills' last home game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 4, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At inside linebacker, there's one big change for a likely starter with Matt Milano all but gone. Dorian Williams, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract, is now listed as an inside linebacker.

Williams will likely be asked to cover more ground from his new position, something his 4.49-second 40-yard dash speed could allow him to do.

Buffalo's defense is in the middle of an overhaul, and these positional changes reflect that transition.