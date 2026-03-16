Buffalo Bills Reveal New Update on Highmark Stadium's Future

Excitement surrounding the opening of the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium continues to build as the construction of the vast structure in Orchard Park is nearing completion.

On Monday, Bills chief operating officer and president of business operations Pete Guelli revealed an update on when the building is expected to be ready to host the countless fans waiting with bated breath to step foot inside the freshly-built hallowed grounds.

“I was in the office on Sunday, and you can see the work going on—it’s seven days a week,” said Guelli to WKBW. “Whatever it takes to get it open. So I think we’re in a great spot.”

Opening up

Bills quarterback Josh Allen huddles up the offense in the players tunnel before taking the field for their last regular season game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guelli added that the Bills are expected to “get the keys” to the building sometime in June, and the team will be able to get on the field shortly thereafter.

“We’ll be ready to start hosting football games in August,” added the Bills executive.

That’s great news, considering a recent delay was caused by graffiti being spread throughout the stadium grounds. The vandalism prompted an investigation, which halted work for a week as authorities identified those responsible.

Early in the construction process, a small fire broke out, throwing a monkey wrench into construction efforts. Despite numerous conflicts arising since work began, it’s fantastic to learn the project remains on schedule.

First event

Guelli was also asked to explain the Bills’ plan to ease into the stadium’s opening, and he outlined the team’s intention to host a few smaller events before opening the gates to the full scale of Bills Mafia for a preseason game this summer.

“That’s a football-first facility,” said Guelli. “It’s a grass field. We want to make sure we aren’t doing anything that is going to take away from that first game that takes place there. So we’re going to have a number of smaller events to kind of introduce the fans to the building, get people comfortable. Make sure we’re running the tests.

“But I think the first big major event in that building will be the blue and red scrimmage.”

The ‘Return of the Blue and Red,’ as it’s affectionately known, is the Bills’ last gear-up for the preseason, when the team comes together at the stadium for a practice and scrimmage to help themselves prepare for their first live game action.

It seems like just yesterday the Bills began construction on their new stadium. But before long, fans will flood the Abbott Road venue as the team christens its new home in the months to come.