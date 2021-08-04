Gabriel Davis and Buffalo Bills continue to be a perfect match

The second-year receiver is thrilled to be learning from the likes of Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders.

Gabriel Davis came to the Buffalo Bills as a rookie last year with just one number in mind: 1.

As in the Bills being No. 1 in the NFL.

A year later, that approach hasn't changed for the explosive wide receiver, who feels nothing but privileged to be essentially blocked from major production by teammates like Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders.

Davis knows that the more he studies how they operate, the better his chances are of stepping into their shoes down the road.

Gabriel Davis is content to keep learning in Year 2 with the Buffalo Bills. Jamie Germano via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Diggs is a big help," Davis said. "He has a different style of play than I do, so I'm always trying to pick his brain and watch what he does and add it to my game."

Davis raved about Sanders.

"You've got a guy that's been in the league as long as he has, seen a lot of things, won some Super Bowls, been a part of some great teams, when he speaks, you listen," he said, "because he knows what he's talking about.

"So once they said that Sanders was coming, I was more than happy to have him on the team because, again, this is a team sport. We're trying to win, go big. And I feel that we can do that this year with the team that we have."

Despite Diggs leading the NFL in receptions and yards on his way to being named a first-team All-Pro and Beasley recording personal highs in catches, yards and yards per catch to become a second-team All-Pro in 2020, Davis still found a way to contribute.

His 599 yards (on just 35 receptions) were the third highest total on the team, and seven of his catches were for TDs.

On routes of 20 yards or longer, Pro Football Focus graded him at 98.5, which was good for secondn among the league's rookie receivers.

Said offensive coordinator Brian Daboll: "We were fortunate to get him there in the fourth round. He'll continue to get better and better. I have a lot of confidence in him."

Davis feels just as fortunate to have landed in Buffalo out of the University of Central Florida.

With the Bills, he doesn't have to worry about having to do too much. Unlike so many receivers in this league, he's an anti-diva, unconcerned with how many times he catches the ball or gets to celebrate in the end zone or makes it to ESPN's nightly highlights and the like.

"I really didn't come in here with any expectations," Davis said. "I just said I'm trying to be the best teammate and whenever my number is called to make a play and be the best out there."

Now that he knows how good his best can be, it sets him up for more success in his second season.

"I don't try to [get more than] last year. Any time my number is called, I try to go out there and compete and play to the best of my ability. I'm happy with everything that's going on right now and got a lot of learning to do still and it's going to be a good year."

