Bills' Josh Allen talks about his Super Bowl dream and the heartbreak of falling short

Josh Allen would have preferred spending these last two weeks sleep-deprived as the result of endless meetings and video study sessions between time on the practice field while getting ready to deliver a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo for the first time.

Instead, the Bills quarterback has had to settle for playing golf at Pebble Beach before heading down the West Coast to make the rounds on Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

It was there on Thursday where he delivered some sound bites that showed just how much he was still smarting after a 42-36 playoff loss in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 23.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show, Allen admitted how much he dreams about winning the Super Bowl and what a parade in Buffalo would be like and vowed that he "won't stop until we do it."

Suffice to say winning the Super Bowl officially consumes Allen.

“I think it would mean everything in terms of why we play this game," he said. "To be the best at something, obviously, it takes a whole lot of preparation, a lot of skill, a lot of guys coming together to accomplish one single goal. But given the Bills Mafia’s history and the history of the Buffalo Bills, the things that city has had to endure, the 17-year drought, you know about the stuff before that I won’t even mention. But to give them that Super Bowl, I mean I have vivid dreams of the parade and what it would be like."

Allen also admitted to "still trying to decompress and trying to move on" from the playoff loss.

He takes no consolation in being part of what he keeps hearing from friends as the greatest game ever played. Allen twice led the Bills on go-ahead drives in the fourth quarter, the last with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. But the defense couldn't hold and he never was able to get his hands on the football in overtime because the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the opening series.

"I'm in the business of winning football games, and that's all I care about," he said. "So all the stats, all the accolades, all the ... hearsay goes in one ear and out the other. And, you know, if we won the game, I'd appreciate that. But we didn't win."

The moral of the story is that there are no moral victories for Allen.

That should at least provide some comfort to the Bills Mafia.

