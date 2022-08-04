'Monsters, Freaks & Juice': Buffalo Bills D-Line Sets Camp Tone

Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam just got here, but he's learned something quickly in this training camp about which unit sets a tone for the Buffalo Bills.

"They're monsters,'' he said. "They're freaks. Our first-string, second-string, third-string, they just come rolling in."

"They'' are the Bills defensive linemen, a collection of big names and big personalities (hat-tip to BuffaloBills.com) that will likely be pivotal to Buffalo's Super Bowl hopes.

There's the returning core of A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau are among the returnees. Boogie Basham. Tim Settle, Shaq Lawson and the substance-and-flash presence of Von Miller are among the newcomers.

"We got all the juice over there," defensive end Epenesa said. "They're the guys that really bring it every day and get the energy up."

Two-time Super Bowl champion Miller is well-known across the NFL for his colorful and winning (in both ways) personality. He's committed to making this a long-term thing.

"This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward to playing the whole thing," Miller said. "I'm trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady's done it. Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers.''

Miller is 33, so what happens six years from now is, as he said, "whatever God gives me.''

More immediately, Miller's presence is about 2022. Same with Phillips and Lawson, who are actually on their second tour of duty here. Phillips is being cited for his intensity. Settle, who has had a playmaking camp, is being noted for ... well, being noisy.

"Tim's just always loud,'' said safety Micah Hyde with a laugh. "So, I think Tim wins the cake for being the loudest.''

In the end, the real noise the Bills want to make is in the playoffs. As of right now in camp? This D-line group is deep and talented.

And "freaky.'' And "juicy.''