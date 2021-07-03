In countdown to training camp, Levi Wallace projects as 24th Most Valuable Bill

Here's the thing about the Buffalo Bills' second starting cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White: Levi Wallace isn't going away.

He's like a cockroach. Can't kill him no matter what you do.

Ever since he became a starter as an undrafted rookie out of Alabama in 2018, the Bills have been bringing in and flirting with potential replacements.

Yet he has fended off all challenges.

Whether that will continue this fall is a matter for another debate after the Bills drafted Rachad Wildgoose, signed highly regarded undrafted rookie free agent Olaijah Griffin out of USC and repeatedly promoted second-year player Dane Jackson as someone they expect to compete for a starting job.

Thus, as we count down the days to training camp with a day-by-day unveiling of the projected 30 Most Valuable Bills, Wallace comes in at No. 24.

Wallace has been far from perfect, but he never gives up. Whenever he has a poor game, he responds with a great one, such as last December, when he followed up a horrible performance against the San Francisco 49ers with an interception and three pass breakups in a 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"He's a winner," coach Sean McDermott raved the next day. "Levi's a guy that continues to rise to the top, and that's what winners do. We certainly appreciate that about him. Really proud of him and excited to watch him to continue to develop here for us."

Suffice to say that it would surprise nobody associated with the Bills if Wallace once again wins the CB2 job and thrives in the role.

That's one of the reasons the Bills, re-signed him for 2021 following the expiration of his contract and their failure to offer him a tender as a restricted free agent.

That made Wallace one of many Bills who could have made more money by moving on after 2020 but chose to come back for less because they believe, in the end, it ultimately will pay off in the form of a Super Bowl championship.

“It seems like each year, Levi, once he became our starting corner, has had to fend off different guys coming in vying for the position,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said during OTAs, "and he stood the test every single time. I’m sure he’s looking forward to training camp. He’s working hard here in the OTAs and doing everything we ask him to do like he always does.

“His attitude has been terrific, and I don’t know if he really gets concerned about who we draft or who we sign. I don’t think he gets concerned about all those things. He lines up and he just calmly competes every practice, every camp. That’s just who Levi is."

In 35 career regular-season games, all starts, Wallace has 161 tackles, 20 pass breakups and four interceptions.

He just never gives up, which makes that second cornerback job an extremely one to watch during training camp and the preseason.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.