Mitchell Trubisky projected as 18th Most Valuable Bill in countdown to training camp

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Most Valuable Bills: QB Mitchell Trubisky Projects as No. 18

The backup quarterback won't even take a meaningful snap if all goes right in 2021. But the world is not perfect, and neither is starter Josh Allen.
Author:
Publish date:

See Josh run. See Josh lower his helmet. See Josh get dinged --with a concussion or worse.

Yes, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is built like a linebacker at 6-5, 240 pounds, and often inflicts punishment rather than avoid it when he becomes a ballcarrier.

But that quality also makes him vulnerable to injury, which is where newly acquired veteran Mitchell Trubisky comes in.

In the NFL, starting quarterback is the most important position on any team. It's so important that backup quarterback is often No. 2.

This is why free-agent Trubisky slots in at No. 18 in our day-by-day presentation of the 30 projected Most Valuable Bills of 2021 leading up to training camp.

Not only is Trubisky (29-23 record in 52 career starts, 64% completion percentage, 64 TD passes vs. 37 interceptions), an upgrade over last year's backup, Matt Barkley, but a cheaper option. The bargain-basement contract he signed will pay him less ($2.5 million) than what Barkley would have been due had they kept him.

"He’s a professional, he’s been through a lot in his career,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "He’s played in 50 games, so he’s played a lot of football. This is a brand-new system for him and we’re excited to have him. He’s been a really good addition, not just in the quarterback room but I’d say on the offense and the team in general."

Trubisky likely will only be in Buffalo for one season after signing a one-year contract that will allow him to become a free agent again next year.

In the meantime, the Bills have an added layer of comfort with Trubisky, whose presence also allows them to develop younger quarterbacks Jake Fromm and/or Davis Webb without having to force them into action before they're ready.

That comfort level works both ways, as Trubisky would be surrounded by receiving talent he didn't have in Chicago, which used the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to bring him in.

This seems to be a good marriage, even though both sides know it won't last.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

New Bills backup QB Mitchell Trubisky.
News

Mitchell Trubisky projected as 18th Most Valuable Bill in countdown to training camp

New Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders has played in three Super Bowls.
News

In countdown to training camp, Emmanuel Sanders projects as 19th Most Valuable Bill

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins (73) could be recognized for his work with a Pro Bowl selection this coming season.
News

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins could find his way to Pro Bowl in 2021 season

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen during mandatory minicamp.
News

Sean McDermott reassures Bills Mafia that Josh Allen contract extension is on the way

Sean McDermott will be golfing at the American Century Championship.
News

Watch Bills coach Sean McDermott golf at American Century Championship

Bills rookie Greg Rousseau (50) runs a drill during minicamp.
News

Countdown to training camp: Gregory Rousseau projected as 20th Most Valuable Bill

Bills LB A.J. Klein (54) reacts to his sack and fumble recovery against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium.
News

Countdown to training camp: A.J. Klein projected as 21st Most Valuable Bill

New Bills RB Matt Breida is perhaps the fastest player in the NFL.
News

Countdown to training camp: Matt Breida projects as 22nd Most Valuable Bill