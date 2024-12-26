NFL picks, predictions for Week 17: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will meet in Week 17 for the second and final time this season, with the Jets looking for some revenge after their earlier meeting with the Bills in East Rutherford.
Back in Week 6, the Bills narrowly defeated the Jets, 23-20, on a late field goal from kicker Tyler Bass. Since then, both teams have seen very different fortunes ahead of their game at Highmark Stadium this week.
The Jets are 2-7 since their loss to the Bills and are preparing for a long offseason with many, many question marks. Meanwhile, the Bills have cruised to 9-1 record since beating New York and are comfortably in the playoffs with a 12-3 overall mark.
Buffalo saw its hopes of securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs crushed on Wednesday, as the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But that doesn't mean the Bills don't have anything to play for. Buffalo is still looking to lock down the No. 2 seed because the Baltimore Ravens are hot on their heels with an 11-5 record. All the Bills have to do is win and the No. 2 seed is theirs. From there, Buffalo can rest its starters in Week 18, if head coach Sean McDermott so chooses.
You can probably already guess which way experts are leaning in a matchup between one of the best teams in the NFL and one of the worst. But here's a look at some predictions, nonetheless.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 17: Bills vs. Jets
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Conor Orr: Jets
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Bills 30, Jets 14
Iyer: "The Bills got too close for comfort against the Patriots, having a bit of a sloppy divisional home game with Josh Allen going from white hot to rather ice cold. The Jets also stopped their offensive momentum vs. the Rams. Something has to give, and it's easy to trust Allen over Aaron Rodgers this season."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Bills 31, Jets 17
Cluff: "The Bills are a perfect 7-0 at Highmark Stadium this season. That isn't going to change against a Jets team that has nothing to play for."
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Bills 34, Jets 17
Bender: "The Bills will know whether they still have a shot at home-field advantage before this matchup, which needs to be cleaner after a close call against the Patriots in Week 16. Buffalo is 2-1 ATS when favored by 10 points or more.
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Will Brinson: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Bills
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Bills
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Bills
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills