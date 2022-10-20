NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?

The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game.

The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated.

"A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on Monday night leaves no doubt as to which team in the NFL is best," SI writes. "At this point, Kansas City seems like the Bills’ only potential rival, though some kind of strange-weather game or an injury could always bring this team back to Earth a bit."

The Bills are 5-1 alongside the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, but one game behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who sit second in the power rankings.

Buffalo has proven through the first six weeks of the season that it is a challenge to contend against them, let alone win. Even the Chiefs, seen as one of the NFL's best teams, failed to get the job done at home. While the victory that matters against them will likely come in January, grabbing a win against their biggest rival is worthy of being pegged as the team to beat in this week's power rankings.

The Bills are on their bye week, but return to action in Week 8's Sunday Night Football match on Oct. 30 against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

